€50,000 foal to help those with ‘rare and terrible’ disease





A €50,000 (£43, 349) foal is to help those with a “rare and terrible” disease, as all profits from her sale are going to charity.

The filly, by Explosion W’s sire Chacco-Blue out of a Zantana Z mare, was sold at the first Tops International Auction on 30 September. Organiser Stal Tops donated the price to Gastrostars, a foundation set up by young Dutch singer Emma Kok.

“Every single euro will go straight to the foundation, which funds research for stomach paralysis,” a spokesman for Stal Tops said. “The €50,000 donation will significantly aid Gastrostars’ mission to provide assistance and resources to individuals battling gastrointestinal disorders.”

Stal Tops founder Jan Tops said he is proud to support the foundation.

“We are delighted to help raise so much money and we hope this is only the start to make it a big charity for the future,” he said. “Emma’s passion and dedication to helping those in need are truly inspiring, and we are honoured to be a part of this endeavour.”

The spokesman added that Emma has “faced her own struggles with such health concerns”; she set up the foundation to research her incurable condition, which means she has to be fed via a tube.

Emma, who gave a performance on the auction night, also recently sang during a concert given by Dutch violinist and conductor Andre Rieu, who spoke of her “rare but terrible disease” and praised her “beautiful voice”.

“I’m so thankful that there has been a foal auctioned for my foundation Gastrostars,” Emma said. “With the amazing amount of €50.000 I hope to change patients’ lives by making them happier and hopefully giving them a brighter future! I want to thank Jan Tops and his team, and my friend Britt Dekker, for making this possible and for this amazing opportunity. I hope that this little horse who has become a part of my life, has a very lovely future. I hope to see her once again jumping around in the arena.”

A total of 14 horses were sold at this first Tops International auction.

