Get nominating! The Horse & Hound Awards are back for 2022





They’re back! For the seventh year, the Horse & Hound Awards are running, again in partnership with NAF, and we want to know who you think should be included.

Hundreds of thousands of votes have been cast since the first awards in 2016; again this year, the winners will be nominated and voted for by you.

Some 300 people, including Olympic and Paralympic stars, will gather at Cheltenham racecourse on 30 November but before that can happen, we need your nominations.

“Following a fortnight of top equestrian sport at the Ecco World Championships in Herning [6-14 August] – where not only horses and riders but grooms, volunteers, vets, farriers and wider support teams all performed at their absolute best, inspiring countless riders and fans – it seems most fitting to launch the Horse & Hound Awards in partnership with NAF today,” said H&H editor-in-chief Sarah Jenkins.

“With this launch we seek nominations from you, our readers, for those equines, professionals and amateurs who deserve utmost recognition and praise.”

Nominate now

With these awards, we seek to recognise both the big names who have made 2022 special and the unsung heroes who make it possible for all of us to enjoy equestrian sport and our horses, at whatever level.

Anyone is welcome to nominate the person, group or horse they feel deserves recognition. Nominations can be made, and more information about the individual awards found, on our dedicated awards hub.

Following the close of nominations, at 5pm on 22 September, the H&H judging panel will decide on a shortlist of contenders. The panel will be influenced by the number of nominations and strength of the story of each nominee’s dedication and achievement.

In our 20 October issue, we will announce the shortlisted candidates, sharing their stories and inviting you to vote for your winners online, by 27 October.

“Now an established part of the equestrian calendar, these awards give us the opportunity to shine a light on the unsung heroes in our sport, as well as those heroes already in the public eye,” said Sarah. “Please nominate those who mean most to you, and we look forward to reading every one of your nominations.”

The categories are:

Bloomfields Horse of the Year

Celebrating our equestrian hero of today, the horse who is at the top of his or her game and is a pure joy to watch.

Equo Pony of the Year

We all know the best things come in small packages – let’s hear it for brilliant ponies in sport and beyond.

Pikeur Professional Rider of the Year

Honouring the greatest rider of the year, who is a hero and an inspiration to the rest, and whose ability is a blessing for both their horses and our sport.

Pivo Amateur Rider of the Year

Acknowledging the rider who does not make a living from riding, training or competing horses, yet is dedicated to his or her passion.

Equipe Moment of the Year

The single moment in equestrian sport that has best captured our imaginations and which will go down in history as defining 2022.

Tommy Hilfiger Equestrian Young Rider of the Year

Celebrating up-and-coming talent in the horse world. Nominees must be under 25 years old on the day of the H&H Awards (30 November).

NAF Five Star PROFEET Farrier of the Year

Recognising the farrier who, through his or her knowledge and effort, has made a difference to a horse or horses’ performance or wellbeing this year.

Absorbine Groom of the Year

Honouring the dedication, skill and sheer effort and love of horses this individual exerts to ensure the best care of their charges day and night.

The Horse & Hound Podcast Volunteer of the Year

Recognising the sacrifice made by this volunteer to enable countless others to enjoy their sport or profession week in, week out.

Baileys Horse Feeds Vet of the Year

Appreciating the singular difference this skilled professional has made to a horse or horses’ lives and subsequently to their owners’ lives too.

HorseDialog Inspiration of the Year

Who has wowed you this year with their determination, spirited achievement or fight against the odds?

Agria Horse of a Lifetime

Sometimes there is one horse that stands head and shoulders above his or her peers. Which horse deserves to be crowned for shining achievements throughout its career?

Horse & Hound Lifetime Achievement

Celebrating the life and work of the individual whose contribution to equestrian sport is unparalleled and worthy of sincerest praise.

The public will vote for the winner in 12 categories; the Horse & Hound panel will select the winner for the lifetime achievement award.

