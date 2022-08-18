Pikeur Professional Rider of the Year 2022





Honouring the greatest rider of our age, who is a hero and an inspiration to the rest, and whose ability is a blessing for both their horses and our sport.

Nominations for this award are now open, so put your thinking caps on to decide who you want to put forward for the shortlist to join the illustrious list of previous winners.

Previous winners of this award include:

2021: Tom McEwen, winner of Tokyo Olympic eventing team gold and individual silver medallist

winner of Tokyo Olympic eventing team gold and individual silver medallist 2020: Charlotte Dujardin, who was selected as professional rider of the decade (2011-2020) in last year’s special ceremony

who was selected as professional rider of the decade (2011-2020) in last year’s special ceremony 2019: Piggy French , who won Badminton for the first time among a record 14 internationals, including Blenheim CCI4*-L, was second at Burghley on Vanir Kamira and took European team silver with Quarrycrest Echo

, who won Badminton for the first time among a record 14 internationals, including Blenheim CCI4*-L, was second at Burghley on Vanir Kamira and took European team silver with Quarrycrest Echo 2018: Ros Canter , who became eventing individual world champion at the World Equestrian Games in Tryon

, who became eventing individual world champion at the World Equestrian Games in Tryon 2017: Nicola Wilson , who took team gold and individual bronze at the European Eventing Championships

, who took team gold and individual bronze at the European Eventing Championships 2016: Charlotte Dujardin, who added a second individual Olympic gold at Rio 2016 and helped the Brits to team silver

About the Horse & Hound Awards 2022

We’re back! The Horse & Hound Awards returned for the seventh year in a row, running again in partnership with NAF.

Last year’s awards enjoyed fabulous participation, with over 103,000 votes cast. We are thrilled to be planning another glittering ceremony at Cheltenham Racecourse. Some 300 people, including Olympic and Paralympic superstars, will gather to enjoy a glamorous evening of champagne, winner reveals and dancing.

As in previous years, the H&H Award winners will be nominated and voted for by you, the readers. We seek to recognise both the big names who have made 2022 special and the unsung heroes who make it possible for all of us to enjoy equestrian sport and our horses, at whatever level.