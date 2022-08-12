Agria Horse of a Lifetime 2022





Away from the spotlight, we want to celebrate the horses that bring fun, liberation, respite and more to their owners. Which special horse means the world to their family or community?

Nominations for this new award for 2022 will open on 18 August 2022, so in the meantime put your thinking caps on to decide who you want to put forward for the shortlist to join the illustrious list of previous winners.

About the Horse & Hound Awards 2022

We’re back! The Horse & Hound Awards returned for the seventh year in a row, running again in partnership with NAF.

Last year’s awards enjoyed fabulous participation, with over 103,000 votes cast. We are thrilled to be planning another glittering ceremony at Cheltenham Racecourse. Some 300 people, including Olympic and Paralympic superstars, will gather to enjoy a glamorous evening of champagne, winner reveals and dancing.

As in previous years, the H&H Award winners will be nominated and voted for by you, the readers. We seek to recognise both the big names who have made 2022 special and the unsung heroes who make it possible for all of us to enjoy equestrian sport and our horses, at whatever level.