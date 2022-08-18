Equipe Moment of the Year 2022





The single moment in equestrian sport that has best captured our imaginations and which will go down in history as defining 2022.

Nominations for this award are now open, so put your thinking caps on to decide which moment you want to put forward for the shortlist to join the illustrious list of previous winners.

Previous winners of this award include:

2021: Ben Maher winning individual Olympic gold in Tokyo

2020: Nick Skelton and Big Star’s individual Rio Olympic victory was, by a landslide, voted the moment of the decade

Pippa Funnell's Burghley victory — there could have been no more popular winner than Pippa, 16 years after her only previous Burghley win

Jonelle and Tim Price, do the double by winning Badminton and Burghley in the same year

Jonty Evans' securing his Rio ride Cooley Rorkes Drift thanks to a successful crowdfunding campaign

Ben Hobday riding triumphantly through the finish at the Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials after recovering from cancer, complete with Willberry Wonder Pony on his back

About the Horse & Hound Awards 2022

We’re back! The Horse & Hound Awards returned for the seventh year in a row, running again in partnership with NAF.

Last year’s awards enjoyed fabulous participation, with over 103,000 votes cast. We are thrilled to be planning another glittering ceremony at Cheltenham Racecourse. Some 300 people, including Olympic and Paralympic superstars, will gather to enjoy a glamorous evening of champagne, winner reveals and dancing.

As in previous years, the H&H Award winners will be nominated and voted for by you, the readers. We seek to recognise both the big names who have made 2022 special and the unsung heroes who make it possible for all of us to enjoy equestrian sport and our horses, at whatever level.