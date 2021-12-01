



Tens of thousands of votes have been cast and counted, and your worthy winners of the 2021 Horse & Hound Awards, in partnership with NAF, have been announced.

The 13 winners, including an extra title on top of the planned categories, were named in a ceremony at Cheltenham racecourse tonight (1 December).

H&H Editor-in-Chief Sarah Jenkins said: “Huge congratulations to all of our extremely worthy winners, and all who were shortlisted in what have become such competitive award categories.

“It is fantastic to see greatness in equestrianism recognised in the way these awards manage to achieve each year, and wonderful that Horse & Hound’s readers and followers feel passionately enough about these individuals’ contribution to the horse world that they vote in such incredible numbers for their heroes. We felt very fortunate to be able to hold our awards ceremony in what are still very challenging times, and it was wonderful to see so many in the industry turnout to celebrate and support these awards and those who were shortlisted. Congratulations to all!”

The 2021 Horse & Hound Awards winners:

Bloomfields Horse of the Year – Explosion W

Stallion AI Services Pony of the Year – Redwings Phoenix

Uvex Helmets Professional Rider of the Year – Tom McEwen

Pikeur Amateur Rider of the Year – Lauren Innes

NAF Five Star Magic Moment of the Year – Ben Maher and Explosion W winning gold in Tokyo

Tommy Hilfiger Equestrian Young Rider of the Year – Ruby Hughes

NAF Five Star PROFEET Farrier of the Year – Chris Bailey

Horse Dialog Equestrian Club of the Year – Stoneleigh

Absorbine Groom of the Year – Tilly Hughes

Dengie Volunteer of the Year – Adrian Bigg

Baileys Horse Feeds Vet of the Year – Elizabeth Frew

Horse & Hound Lifetime Achievement – Allister Hood

The Horse & Hound Lifetime Achievement award was decided on by the H&H team.

Sarah said: “Allister Hood is the ultimate showman, and his presence will be sorely missed from the show ring now that he has stepped back from competition.

“It was a pleasure to be able to highlight a lifetime of successes at our awards ceremony, and with his family and many supporters in attendance, I hope Allister felt the appreciation of Horse & Hound and the whole equestrian community for all that he has contributed to the horse world during his many decades in the sport.”

The H&H team also decided to give a special outstanding contribution award to Dickie Waygood, British Equestrian team leader, after a superb year for British horse sport.

“Before, during, and after the Olympic Games and European Championships, riders who we interviewed told us over and over again that Great Britain would not have had the phenomenal year we’ve seen for horse sport without this man’s brilliance, brain and tireless input,” Sarah said.

“With incredible leadership skills, he has built teams that have bonded, and thrived. He’s brought out the best in so many of our athletes and allowed them to shine.”

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.