‘He’s such a fighter and always has been’ — take a look at videos dedicated to past winners of the H&H Lifetime Achievement Award

This has been an extraordinary year, with so much changing in the face of Covid-19. But we are thrilled to announce the H&H Awards, again in partnership with NAF, are back.

One of the prizes up for grabs is the Horse & Hound Lifetime Achievement Award. This award is to celebrate the life and work of an individual whose contribution to equestrian sport is little rivalled and worthy of highest praise.

Nominate someone for the Horse & Hound Lifetime Achievement Award

Nominations are now open for this year’s awards, but we thought we would take a look back at the videos created for each of the previous winners of the Horse & Hound Lifetime Achievement Award…

2016: Nick Skelton

2017: The late 11th Duke of Beaufort

2018: Cptn Mark Phillips

2019: Bob Ellis

