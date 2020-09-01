Horse & Hound Lifetime Achievement 2020

This award is to celebrate the life and work of an individual whose contribution to equestrian sport is little rivalled and worthy of highest praise

Previous winners of this award include:

Nominations for this award of the decade will open on Thursday 3 September, with nomination terms and conditions available to read now. The winner of this award will be chosen by the H&H judging panel.

About the Horse & Hound Awards 2020

The H&H Awards, in partnership with NAF, are back – this year’s ceremony will be virtual, an exciting multi-media online bonanza. This innovation means equestrian fans around the world can be part of the celebration. We look forward to sharing the evening with you all.

This year’s awards will celebrate the heroes of the past decade (2011–2020) in elite equestrian sport, while honouring the unsung stars who have helped our industry, our horses and our spirits during this unusual year.

As previously, the H&H Award winners will be nominated and voted for by you. Anyone is welcome to nominate the person, group or horse they feel deserves recognition from Thursday 3 September.

Following the close of nominations at 5pm on 4 October, the H&H judging panel will decide on a shortlist of contenders. The panel will be influenced by the number of nominations and strength of the story of the nominee’s dedication and achievement.

On 29 October, we will announce the shortlisted candidates in the magazine and online, sharing their stories and inviting you to vote for your winners online, with voting closing on 5 November. The exception to this will be the lifetime achievement award winner, which will be chosen by the H&H judging panel from the public nominations received.

The winners will be revealed in our sparkling online virtual ceremony on 2 December, with guests joining us from around the world.