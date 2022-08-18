Tommy Hilfiger Equestrian Young Rider of the Year 2022





Celebrating up-and-coming talent in the horse world. Nominees must be under 25 years old on the day of the H&H Awards (30 November).

Nominations for this award are now open, so put your thinking caps on to decide who you want to put forward for the shortlist to join the illustrious list of previous winners.

Previous winners of this award include:

2021: Ruby Hughes , dressage rider and vaulter

, dressage rider and vaulter 2020: Tabitha Kyle , showjumper

, showjumper 2019: Finn Healy , eventing

, eventing 2018: Lottie Fry , dressage rider

, dressage rider 2017: Will Furlong, eventer

About the Horse & Hound Awards 2022

We’re back! The Horse & Hound Awards returned for the seventh year in a row, running again in partnership with NAF.

Last year’s awards enjoyed fabulous participation, with over 103,000 votes cast. We are thrilled to be planning another glittering ceremony at Cheltenham Racecourse. Some 300 people, including Olympic and Paralympic superstars, will gather to enjoy a glamorous evening of champagne, winner reveals and dancing.

As in previous years, the H&H Award winners will be nominated and voted for by you, the readers. We seek to recognise both the big names who have made 2022 special and the unsung heroes who make it possible for all of us to enjoy equestrian sport and our horses, at whatever level.