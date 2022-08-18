Bloomfields Horse of the Year 2022





This award is to celebrate our equestrian hero of today, the horse who is at the top of his or her game and is a pure joy to watch.

Nominations for this award are now open, so put your thinking caps on to decide who you want to put forward for the shortlist to join the illustrious list of previous winners.

Previous winners of this award include:

2021: the world’s best showjumper and Olympic champion Explosion W , ride of Ben Maher

, ride of Ben Maher 2020: the legendary Valegro was crowned the horse of the decade (2011-2020) by H&H readers

was crowned the horse of the decade (2011-2020) by H&H readers 2019: Piggy French’s ride Vanir Kamira may be “a pain in the arse 352 days a year”, but this true five-star horse “comes into her own at Badminton and Burghley”

may be “a pain in the arse 352 days a year”, but this true five-star horse “comes into her own at Badminton and Burghley” 2018: Arctic Soul , the former racehorse turned elite eventer, ridden by Gemma Tattersall

, the former racehorse turned elite eventer, ridden by Gemma Tattersall 2017: Nip Tuck , Carl Hester’s outstanding equine partner

, Carl Hester’s outstanding equine partner 2016: Valegro, the elite dressage star and world record breaker, ridden by Charlotte Dujardin

About the Horse & Hound Awards 2022

We’re back! The Horse & Hound Awards returned for the seventh year in a row, running again in partnership with NAF.

Last year’s awards enjoyed fabulous participation, with over 103,000 votes cast. We are thrilled to be planning another glittering ceremony at Cheltenham Racecourse. Some 300 people, including Olympic and Paralympic superstars, will gather to enjoy a glamorous evening of champagne, winner reveals and dancing.

As in previous years, the H&H Award winners will be nominated and voted for by you, the readers. We seek to recognise both the big names who have made 2022 special and the unsung heroes who make it possible for all of us to enjoy equestrian sport and our horses, at whatever level.