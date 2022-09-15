



The first day of the eventing World Championships dressage in Pratoni del Vivaro in Italy is now complete (15 September) and the reigning Badminton champion Laura Collett shot to the top of the leaderboard riding London 52 with an impeccable test.

Young British rider Yasmin Ingham really impressed on her senior championship debut to finish second on the leaderboard.

The first of the British team riders, Ros Canter, didn’t let the side down with her ride, Lordships Graffalo, in the eventing World Championships dressage phase.

There was delight for French rider Tom Carlile, but disappointment for the second of the German riders, Sandra Auffarth, after their eventing World Championships dressage tests.

We got the lowdown from some of the world’s top riders to find out what their initial thoughts are on the cross-country track they will tackle on Saturday.

We also caught up with Alison Bell, who is the groom to Yasmin Ingham and Banzai Du Loir.

Sarah Charnley has been groom to Ros Canter for almost 10 years, and she told us about juggling this role with another full-time job.

In the latest episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, which was released today, we speak to Jeanette Brakewell about her first World Championship experience, which was in Pratoni in 1998 with the brilliant Over To You. We also preview all of the eventing World championships action.

You can also read about Jeanette Brakewell’s 1998 World Championship experience and what Over To You is up to these days.

The late, great Allstar B, who is reigning world eventing champion, is still with his groom this week, thanks to a lovely tribute.

