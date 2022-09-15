There in spirit: Allstar B’s memory kept alive at World Eventing Championships





Ros Canter’s double world gold medal-winning ride Allstar B may not be with her at the World Eventing Championships this week – but he is there in spirit.

Following the death of “Alby” at Aachen this summer, aged 17, Ros’s groom Sarah Charnley had bracelets made from his tail-hair, and she is wearing hers in Pratoni del Vivaro, where the action started today (15 September).

Michael Saul’s 10-year-old gelding Lordships Graffalo (Walter) makes his championship debut with Ros this week – the pair finished second at Badminton Horse Trials this year, the horse’s first five-star event. But the memory of Allstar B is being kept alive.

“I’ve had three lovely bracelets made out of Allstar B’s tail, one for Ros, one for Caroline [Moore, Allstar B’s co-owner and Ros’s long-term trainer and friend], and one for myself,” she said. “It has a little GB heart flag and a little star with an ‘A’ on, to represent all his gold medals.”

Alby’s fans will also have the chance to own one of the bracelets, and raise money for a good cause at the same time.

“Caroline has very kindly given me permission to have 10 more bracelets made out of his tail, and we are going to sell them to raise money for Cancer Research UK,” said Sarah. “So get your bids in, folks – they’ll be coming out hopefully within the next couple of months.”

As well as their team and individual gold medals at the Tryon World Equestrian Games in 2018, Ros and Allstar B were on the British team that won gold at the 2017 and 2021 European Championships. They finished third at Badminton in 2018, and fifth in 2017.

After his death in July, Ros said: “There are no words for the love and respect that I have for Alby. Time after time, he has shown his generosity, kindness and love of our sport. He has been such a huge part in building my career, and he will be missed by many.”

Ros and Lordships Graffalo scored 26.1 as the first combination to go for the British team on the first day of dressage in Pratoni, which put them in second place at that stage.

