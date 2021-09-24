Ros Canter confirms Britain in team gold – and herself in individual silver – at eventing Europeans: ‘He lets me ride for every mark’





Ros Canter has slotted into the individual silver position and confirmed Britain’s team gold place at the end of the European Eventing Championships dressage today in Avenches, Switzerland.

After Ingrid Klimke’s superb test, the bar was set high for the final competitors, but Ros managed to come in on a score of 20.6, just 0.4 of a penalty adrift of the German, with a relaxed, expressive test on her own and Caroline Moore’s Allstar B.

Knowing Allstar B would be “his usual lazy self”, Ros set up a group of British team personnel to clap and cheer as she entered the main arena, which resulted in the big bay “pricking his ears for about half a second” before he returned his characteristic laid-back demeanour.

“But he’s just the most rideable horse I’ve ever had in a dressage test – he doesn’t change regardless of the atmosphere or anything else, so he just lets me ride for every mark. That’s where his heart shines really and always has done,” said Ros, who is the reigning individual world champion with this horse, who is now 16 years old.

“Time and time again he does a mistake-free test so it’s a lot of pressure coming out on him, but equally I want to try and enjoy every minute because I know I haven’t got many left with him.”

Ros scored five nines in the course of her test, two of them for the final harmony mark, but admitted Allstar B makes her work for it – “I’m dripping with sweat,” she joked, as temperatures hit 23°C.

“He quite enjoys the first halt – he’d quite like to stay there for the rest of the test really, but we know each other inside out and I know that when I get in there, he’s pretty solid so I can really attack it and that’s what makes him a special horse,” she said.

With the European Eventing Championships dressage phase complete, Britain holds the team gold, 4.9 penalties ahead of Germany. France is a further 7.6 penalties in arrears, led by Maxime Livio (Api Du Libaire), who is fourth individually.

In the individual standings, Ingrid Klimke sits ahead of Ros, with Britain’s overnight leader Nicola Wilson now in the bronze position after her test yesterday on JL Dublin.

Britain holds five of the top eight placings, with Sarah Bullimore’s test earlier today on Corouet putting her fifth at the conclusion of the phase, Piggy March (Brookfield Inocent) sitting in sixth and Kitty King’s performance on Vendredi Biats earning her eighth.

Ros, Nicola, Piggy and Kitty are all on the British team, with Sarah and Izzy Taylor (20th on Monkeying Around) riding as individuals.

You might also be interested in:

‘This is not the day to be cold-backed’: Kitty King reflects on mistake-free European Eventing Championships dressage performance How to watch the European Eventing Championships live ‘Like we’ve come out of a washing machine’: top riders’ thoughts on European Eventing Championships cross-country course ‘He is fabulous and there’s so much more to come’: Sarah Bullimore wows in European Eventing Championships dressage *Special autumn offer* 3 issues of Horse & Hound for just £3

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.