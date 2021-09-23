‘He gave his all’: Piggy March takes early European Eventing Championships dressage lead





Piggy March has completed her European Eventing Championships dressage and has gone into an early lead.

Riding John and Chloe Perry and Alison Swinburn’s Brookfield Inocent, Piggy, who was the first rider for the British team, scored 23.3.

“I’m just over the moon, to be honest,” Piggy said after her test on the 12-year-old. “I think that’s probably one of the best tests he’s done in terms of the consistency in his work and his mind all the way through.”

Piggy currently leads by 6.2 penalties, with France’s Jean Lou Bigot and Utrillo du Halage in second on 29.5 and Italy’s Pietro Sandei in third with Rubis de Prere on 30.2.

“I think you could give him another 10 goes and I don’t think he could do better,” Piggy explained. “He gave me his all and that’s all we can ask for – I was over the moon, what a good boy. Hopefully that gives confidence and gives a good vibe for everyone else in the team going after me.”

Pietro Sandei said he was “proud” of his 16-year-old gelding after their European Eventing Championships dressage performance.

“He gave me his best today,” he explained. “I know that sometimes he could be better, because sometimes he is a little bit crazy, but I thought his canter work was the best part in his test today.”

The next rider for Britain, Izzy Taylor, will start her test at 10.53am (BST) with Monkeying Around – they compete as individuals. Nicola Wilson, the second team rider for Britain will start their test at 1.52pm with JL Dublin. The remaining British riders will all do their dressage tests tomorrow (Friday 24 September).

You might also be interested in:

European Eventing Championships: Horse & Hound predicts who will win the medals Find out when the British riders do their dressage at the European Eventing Championships The fences the Brits have to jump to win medals: photos of the European Eventing Championships cross-country course *Special autumn offer* 3 issues of Horse & Hound for just £3

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.