The fences the Brits have to jump to win medals: photos of the European Eventing Championships cross-country course





The European Eventing Championships cross-country course for this week’s competition in Avenches, Switzerland, has been designed by Mike Etherington-Smith.

There are 32 numbered fences and the optimum time is 10min 7sec.

The venue is also a racetrack, used for trotting races. The course area has two sections, with the first (fences one to eight) and last (fences 20 to 32) parts of the course curving in and out of the central area of one racecourse and the middle part of the track (fences nine to 19) in an adjacent field, also host to another racetrack and gallops.

European Eventing Championships cross-country course: photos of every fence

Fence 1

Fence 2

Fence 3

Fence 4abc

Fence 4a on the direct route

Fence 4a alternative

Fence 4b

Fence 4c

Fence 5

Fence 6

Fence six will be jumped at an angle, with riders then choosing whether to take the inside or outside line around the bushes to fence seven, where riders can jump a brush oxer on the left or a brush corner on the right. Riders can also circle between fences six and seven without penalty.

Fence 7

Fence 8

Fence 9ab

Fence 9a

The view over fence 9a to the direct route corner at 9b

Fence 9b on the direct route

Fence 9b alternative, which involves looping away from the direction of the course

Fence 10ab

This photo shows the direct route through the middle, with the alternative 10a on the left and the alternative 10b on the right (jumped towards the camera).

Fence 10a on the direct route

Fence 10b on the direct route

Fence 10a alternative

Fence 10b alternative

Fence 11

Fence 12

Fence 13

This hedge is one angled stride from fence 12, but the numbering does allow riders to circle without penalty if they wish.

Fence 14

Fence 15

Fence 16ab

Fence 16a on the direct route

A curving line takes riders to the second corner on the fast route.

Fence 16b on the direct route

The long route here is circuitous, with the designer having blocked off the faster way between fences with stringing.

Fence 16a alternative

Fence 16b altenative

Fence 17ab

Fence 17a

Fence 17b

Fence 18ab

Riders on the direct route here only have to take one fence…

Fence 18a alternative

Fence 18b alternative

Fence 19

Fence 20

Fence 21

Fence 22

Fence 23ab

Fence 23a on the direct route, taking this fence at an angle directly after fence 22

Fence 23b direct route

Fence 23a on the alternative route

Fence 23b on the alternative route

Fence 24

There is an option for riders to take an inside line to this fence and angle it to save time.

Fence 25

Fences 26 and 27

For rides on the direct route, there is just one jumping effort here.

Fence 26 on the alternative route

Fence 27 on the alternative route

Fence 28ab

Fence 28a

Looking over fence 28a to the direct route 28b (with Kitty King’s ponytail!)

Fence 28b on the direct route

Fence 28b on the alternative route

Fence 29

Fence 30

Fence 31ab

Fence 31a

Fence 31b

Fence 32

