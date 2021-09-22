The fences the Brits have to jump to win medals: photos of the European Eventing Championships cross-country course

{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
    • The European Eventing Championships cross-country course for this week’s competition in Avenches, Switzerland, has been designed by Mike Etherington-Smith.

    There are 32 numbered fences and the optimum time is 10min 7sec.

    The venue is also a racetrack, used for trotting races. The course area has two sections, with the first (fences one to eight) and last (fences 20 to 32) parts of the course curving in and out of the central area of one racecourse and the middle part of the track (fences nine to 19) in an adjacent field, also host to another racetrack and gallops.

    European Eventing Championships cross-country course: photos of every fence

    Fence 1

    Fence 2

    Fence 3

    European Eventing Championships cross-country course: fence 3

    Fence 4abc

    Fence 4a on the direct route

    Fence 4a alternative

    Fence 4b

    Fence 4c

    Fence 5

    European Eventing Championships cross-country course: fence 5

    Fence 6

    European Eventing Championships cross-country course: fence 6

    Fence six will be jumped at an angle, with riders then choosing whether to take the inside or outside line around the bushes to fence seven, where riders can jump a brush oxer on the left or a brush corner on the right. Riders can also circle between fences six and seven without penalty.

    Fence 7

    European Eventing Championships cross-country course 2021: fence 7

    Fence 8

    European Eventing Championships cross-country course 2021: fence 8

    Fence 9ab

    Fence 9a

    European Eventing Championships cross-country course: fence 9a

    The view over fence 9a to the direct route corner at 9b

    Fence 9b on the direct route

    Fence 9b alternative, which involves looping away from the direction of the course

    Fence 10ab

    This photo shows the direct route through the middle, with the alternative 10a on the left and the alternative 10b on the right (jumped towards the camera).

    European Eventing Championships cross-country course: fence 10ab

    Fence 10a on the direct route

    Fence 10b on the direct route

    Fence 10a alternative

    Fence 10b alternative

    Fence 11

    European Eventing Championships cross-country course 2021: fence 11

    Fence 12

    Fence 13

    This hedge is one angled stride from fence 12, but the numbering does allow riders to circle without penalty if they wish.

    Fence 14

    Fence 15

    European Eventing Championships cross-country course 2021: fence 15

    Fence 16ab

    Fence 16a on the direct route

    A curving line takes riders to the second corner on the fast route.

    Fence 16b on the direct route

    The long route here is circuitous, with the designer having blocked off the faster way between fences with stringing.

    Fence 16a alternative

    European Eventing Championships cross-country course 2021: fence 16a alternative

    Fence 16b altenative

    Fence 17ab

    Fence 17a

    European Eventing Championships cross-country course 2021: fence 17a

    Fence 17b

    European Eventing Championships cross-country course 2021: fence 17b

    Fence 18ab

    Riders on the direct route here only have to take one fence…

    Fence 18a alternative

    Fence 18b alternative

    European Eventing Championships cross-country course 2021: fence 18b alternative

    Fence 19

    Fence 20

    European Eventing Championships cross-country course 2021: fence 20

    Fence 21

    Fence 22

    Fence 23ab

    Fence 23a on the direct route, taking this fence at an angle directly after fence 22

    European Eventing Championships cross-country course 2021: fence 23a

    Fence 23b direct route

    Fence 23a on the alternative route

    Fence 23b on the alternative route

    Fence 24

    There is an option for riders to take an inside line to this fence and angle it to save time.

    Fence 25

    Fences 26 and 27

    For rides on the direct route, there is just one jumping effort here.

    Fence 26 on the alternative route

    European Eventing Championships cross-country course 2021: fence 26

    Fence 27 on the alternative route

    Fence 28ab

    Fence 28a

    Looking over fence 28a to the direct route 28b (with Kitty King’s ponytail!)

    European Eventing Championships cross-country course 2021: fence 28b

    Fence 28b on the direct route

    Fence 28b on the alternative route

    Fence 29

    European Eventing Championships cross-country course 2021: fence 29

    Fence 30

    Fence 31ab

    Fence 31a

    Fence 31b

    Fence 32

    European Eventing Championships cross-country course 2021: fence 32

