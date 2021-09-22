The fences the Brits have to jump to win medals: photos of the European Eventing Championships cross-country course

The European Eventing Championships cross-country course for this week’s competition in Avenches, Switzerland, has been designed by Mike Etherington-Smith.
There are 32 numbered fences and the optimum time is 10min 7sec.
The venue is also a racetrack, used for trotting races. The course area has two sections, with the first (fences one to eight) and last (fences 20 to 32) parts of the course curving in and out of the central area of one racecourse and the middle part of the track (fences nine to 19) in an adjacent field, also host to another racetrack and gallops.
European Eventing Championships cross-country course: photos of every fence
Fence 1
Fence 2
Fence 3
Fence 4abc
Fence 4a on the direct route
Fence 4a alternative
Fence 4b
Fence 4c
Fence 5
Fence 6
Fence six will be jumped at an angle, with riders then choosing whether to take the inside or outside line around the bushes to fence seven, where riders can jump a brush oxer on the left or a brush corner on the right. Riders can also circle between fences six and seven without penalty.
Fence 7
Fence 8
Fence 9ab
Fence 9a
The view over fence 9a to the direct route corner at 9b
Fence 9b on the direct route
Fence 9b alternative, which involves looping away from the direction of the course
Fence 10ab
This photo shows the direct route through the middle, with the alternative 10a on the left and the alternative 10b on the right (jumped towards the camera).
Fence 10a on the direct route
Fence 10b on the direct route
Fence 10a alternative
Fence 10b alternative
Fence 11
Fence 12
Fence 13
This hedge is one angled stride from fence 12, but the numbering does allow riders to circle without penalty if they wish.
Fence 14
Fence 15
Fence 16ab
Fence 16a on the direct route
A curving line takes riders to the second corner on the fast route.
Fence 16b on the direct route
The long route here is circuitous, with the designer having blocked off the faster way between fences with stringing.
Fence 16a alternative
Fence 16b altenative
Fence 17ab
Fence 17a
Fence 17b
Fence 18ab
Riders on the direct route here only have to take one fence…
Fence 18a alternative
Fence 18b alternative
Fence 19
Fence 20
Fence 21
Fence 22
Fence 23ab
Fence 23a on the direct route, taking this fence at an angle directly after fence 22
Fence 23b direct route
Fence 23a on the alternative route
Fence 23b on the alternative route
Fence 24
There is an option for riders to take an inside line to this fence and angle it to save time.
Fence 25
Fences 26 and 27
For rides on the direct route, there is just one jumping effort here.
Fence 26 on the alternative route
Fence 27 on the alternative route
Fence 28ab
Fence 28a
Looking over fence 28a to the direct route 28b (with Kitty King’s ponytail!)
Fence 28b on the direct route
Fence 28b on the alternative route
Fence 29
Fence 30
Fence 31ab
Fence 31a
Fence 31b
Fence 32
