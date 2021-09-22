Two horses held at European Eventing Championships first trot-up, including mount of former champion





Two horses were held at the European Eventing Championships first trot-up in Avenches, Switzerland, this afternoon, but both passed on re-inspection.

Utrillo Du Halage, the mount of French 1993 European champion Jean Luc Bigot, was the first horse to be held.

The second horse sent to the holding box was Sacré-Coeur, who will be ridden by Austria’s Robert Mandl.

Sixty-seven riders presented their horses to the ground jury, consisting of New Zealand’s Andrew Bennie, Switzerland’s Christian Landolt and Austria’s Christian Steiner, at the European Eventing Championships first trot-up.

There was one late withdrawal – one of the listed horses for France, Ugo Provasi’s Shadd’Oc, was not presented this afternoon. France will therefore only field five pairs in the competition.

The British squad horses all looked well. Ros Canter was the first to present, with her own and Caroline Moore’s Allstar B, followed by Piggy March with John and Chloe Perry and Alison Swinburn’s Brookfield Inocent.

Sarah Bullimore was third up, with her own, her husband Brett’s and the Kew Jumping Syndicate’s Corouet. Nicola Wilson came after her, leading Jo and James Lambert and Deirdre Johnston’s JL Dublin.

Izzy Taylor was the penultimate British rider to present, with her own and Mark Sartori’s Monkeying Around, and Kitty King finished the British section of the list, with Vendredi Biats, owned by Diana Bown, Sally Lloyd Baker, Sally Eyre and Samantha Wilson.

