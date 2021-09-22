Find out when the British riders do their dressage at the European Eventing Championships





The European Eventing Championships dressage times for the next two days of competition in Avenches, Switzerland, have been released.

The dressage starts at 10am local time (9am British time) each day, and finishes around 3.45pm (2.45pm British time).

Some of the rider’s exact start times are halfway through a minute; for simplicity we have given the minute before as their starting time below.

European Eventing Championships dressage times: British riders’ times

Piggy March and Brookfield Inocent (team): 11.15am local time Thursday (10.15am British time)

Izzy Taylor and Monkeying Around (individual): 11.52am local time Thursday (10.52am British time)

Nicola Wilson and JL Dublin (team): 2.52pm local time Thursday (1.52pm British time)

Kitty King and Vendredi Biats (team): 11.52am local time Friday (10.52am British time)

Sarah Bullimore and Corouet (individual): 12.37pm local time Friday (11.37am British time)

Ros Canter and Allstar B (team): 3.15pm local time Friday (2.15pm British time)

Top contenders’ dressage times

Ireland’s Cathal Daniels and LEB Lias Jewel: 12.37pm local time Thursday (11.37pm British time)

Germany’s Michael Jung and FischerWild Wave: 11.07am local time Friday (10.07am British time)

Belgium’s Karin Donckers and Leipheimer Van’t Verahof: 12.52pm local time Friday (11.52am British time)

Sweden’s Sara Algotsson Ostholt and Chicuelo: 2.22pm local time Friday (1.22pm British time)

France’s Maxime Livio and Api Du Libaire: 2.37pm local time Friday (1.37pm British time)

Germany’s Ingrid Klimke and SAP Hale Bob OLD: 2.45pm local time Friday (1.45pm British time)

See the full European Eventing Championships dressage times

