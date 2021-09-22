European Eventing Championships: who’s on the British team and which riders compete as individuals





The European Eventing Championships British team order for this week’s competition in Avenches, Switzerland, has been revealed, plus which two riders will compete as individuals.

Piggy March will lead off for the team, riding John and Chloe Perry and Alison Swinburn’s 12-year-old bay gelding Brookfield Inocent (by Inocent).

The second British team member to take to the arena and start the cross-country will be Nicola Wilson with Deirdre Johnston and James and Jo Lambert’s 10-year-old dark brown gelding JL Dublin (by Diarados Cheeky Boy).

Kitty King will be the third British team rider, on 12-year-old grey gelding Vendredi Biats (by Winningmood), owned Diana Bown, Sally Eyre, Samantha Wilson and Sally Lloyd-Baker.

Ros Canter fills the anchorman position in the European Eventing Championships British team order, riding her own and Caroline Moore’s 16-year-old bay gelding Allstar B (by Ephebe For Ever), with whom she is the reigning world champion.

Britain’s individual riders are Sarah Bullimore, on her husband Brett’s, the Kew Jumping Syndicate’s and her own 10-year-old chestnut home-bred gelding Corouet (by Balou Du Rouet), and Izzy Taylor, on Mark Sartori’s and her own 10-year-old bay gelding Monkeying Around (by Bertoli W).

All six British horses passed the European Eventing Championships first trot-up this afternoon. Piggy, Izzy and Nicola will do their dressage tomorrow, with Kitty, Sarah and Ros getting their challenge underway on Friday. All six pairs will start Mike Etherington-Smith’s cross-country course on Saturday.

