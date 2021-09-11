



Need to know how to watch the European Eventing Championships live from Avenches, Switzerland? We have the answers…

How to watch: European Eventing Championships live

The BBC will show the cross-country and showjumping live on red button, iPlayer and bbc.co.uk/sport, plus a highlights programme on BBC2 on Monday 27 September, from 3.30-5.15pm.

The action will all be shown live on FEI TV/Clipmyhorse.tv – visit tv.fei.org to subscribe.

Timetable

Wednesday, 22 September: first trot-up

Thursday, 23 September and Friday, 24 September: dressage

Saturday, 25 September: cross-country

Sunday, 26 September: final trot-up and showjumping

European Eventing Championships: follow with H&H

Magazine issue 30 September: full report with in-depth analysis of every phase and exclusive guest columns.

Find our extensive online coverage at horseandhound.co.uk/eveuros, including full course pictures for the cross-country and showjumping, numerous reports throughout and after every phase and daily previews including ride times for the Brits and key contenders.

Review of the action on 30 September podcast episode. Find all our podcasts at horseandhound.co.uk/podcast or search “Horse and Hound podcast” in your podcast app – and then hit subscribe or follow to ensure each new podcast automatically downloads.

Format

This is a CCI4*-L three-day event, with a cross-country course designed by Britain’s Mike Etherington-Smith.

The team competition follows the traditional format, as opposed to the special Olympic format used in Tokyo. Here, there will be three or four riders in each team and the best three final scores count for the team, with the worst score being dropped.

All the riders are also competing for individual honours.

