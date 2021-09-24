When do the Brits start? Check out the European Eventing Championships cross-country times





The European Eventing Championships cross-country times have been released for tomorrow’s action in Avenches, Switzerland.

The cross-country action gets underway at 11am local time (10am British time) with the last rider scheduled to leave the start box at 4pm local time (3pm British time). Horses are generally starting at four-minute intervals, with five slightly longer breaks on the list.

British riders’ European Eventing Championships cross-country times

Piggy March and Brookfield Inocent (team, sixth after dressage): 11.44am local time (10.44am British time)

Izzy Taylor and Monkeying Around (individual, 20th after dressage): 11.56am local time (10.56am British time)

Nicola Wilson and JL Dublin (team, third after dressage): 1pm local time (noon British time)

Kitty King and Vendredi Biats (team, equal eighth after dressage): 2.36pm local time (1.36pm British time)

Sarah Bullimore and Corouet (individual, fifth after dressage): 3pm local time (2pm British time)

Ros Canter and Allstar B (team, second after dressage): 3.52pm local time (2.52pm British time)

Other leading contenders’ times

Germany’s Ingrid Klimke and SAP Hale Bob OLD (first after dressage): 3.36pm local time (2.36pm British time)

France’s Maxime Livio and Api Du Libaire (fourth after dressage) 3.32pm local time (2.32p British time)

Germany’s Michael Jung and FischerWild Wave (seventh after dressage): 2.20pm local time (1.20pm British time)

Austria’s Harald Ambros and Lexikon 2 (equal eighth after dressage): 3.44pm local time (2.44pm British time)

The Netherlands’ Merel Blom and The Quizmaster (10th after dressage): 3.04pm local time (2.04pm British time)

European Eventing Championships cross-country times in full

