‘I’m pleased he behaved – he’s called Monkey for a reason’: Izzy Taylor reflects on her European Eventing Championships dressage performance





Izzy Taylor has completed her European Eventing Championships dressage and has gone into fourth place at this stage of the competition.

Riding her own and Mark Sartori’s Monkeying Around, Izzy, who is riding as an individual for the British team, scored 27.9.

“I’m pleased with him,” said Izzy after her test. “He went around and looked at all the crowd like a giraffe and I thought, ‘oh God, here we go.

“He’s an attractive horse and there’s loads more to come from him. He’s 10 and it’s easy to forget that with him because he’s been around since he was six-year-old, so I was just pleased overall that he behaved himself – you know, he’s called ‘Monkey’ for a reason.”

Piggy March currently leads the European Eventing Championships dressage: on a score of 23.3, with Germany’s Christoph Wahler and Carjatan S in second and Janneke Boonzaaijer, riding for The Netherlands, in third with ACSI Champ De Tailleur.

“He was soft with a good level of work,” Christoph said of his grey 12-year-old, who notched up a score of 26. “This test doesn’t usually suit him because he likes to do more extended work, and so for this we have to be particularly calm and slow with everything.”

Janneke said that she was “really happy” with her 14-year-old, who scored 27.1.

“My goal to get a mark under 30 and it was brilliant,” she explained. “It felt really good – he was with me and working with me all the way.”

The next rider for Britain is Nicola Wilson, who is the second team rider for Britain, will start her test at 1.52pm British time with JL Dublin. The remaining British riders will all do their dressage tests tomorrow (Friday 24 September).

