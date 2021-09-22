{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
All the Brits, military uniform and a sprightly grey stallion: photos from the European Eventing Championships first trot-up

    • Want to see the European Eventing Championships first trot-up photos? You know you need to check out all the British pairs and see which teams had the smartest outfits…

    The Brits

    European Eventing Championships first trot-up photos: Ros Canter and Allstar B

    Reigning world champions Ros Canter and Allstar B

    European Eventing Championships first trot-up photos: Nicola Wilson and JL Dublin

    Nicola Wilson presents JL Dublin

    European Eventing Championships first trot-up photos: Kitty King and Vendredi Biats

    Kitty King with Vendredi Biats

    European Eventing Championships first trot-up photos: Piggy March and Brookfield Inocent

    Piggy March leads up Brookfield Inocent

    European Eventing Championships first trot-up photos: Sarah Bullimore and Corouet

    Sarah Bullimore shows off her home-bred Corouet

    European Eventing Championships first trot-up photos: Izzy Taylor and Monkeying Around

    Izzy Taylor brings forward Monkeying Around

    European Eventing Championships first trot-up photos

    European Eventing Championships first trot-up photos: Aistis Vitkauskas with Commander VG

    Lithuania’s sole representative, Aistis Vitkauskas with Commander VG

    European Eventing Championships first trot-up photos: Albert Hermoso Farras and Quilate 32 53

    Spain’s Albert Hermoso Farras with the enthusiastic stallion Quilate 32 53

    European Eventing Championships first trot-up photos: Ingrid Klimke and SAP Hale Bob OLD

    Germany’s Ingrid Klimke leads up SAP Hale Bob OLD and starts her bid to become the first rider to win three back to back European individual titles on the same horse

    European Eventing Championships: Rebecca Gerold with Shannon Queen

    Austria’s Rebecca Gerold with Shannon Queen wins our prize for best outfit

    European Eventing Championships first trot-up photos: Cathal Daniels and LEB Lias Jewel

    Cathal Daniels, the individual bronze medallist at the last Europeans, brings forward LEB Lias Jewel for Ireland

    European Eventing Championships first trot-up photos: Dirk Schrade wtih Casino 80

    Germany’s Dirk Schrade with Casino 80, who pranced up the trot-up strip with his tail held high

    European Eventing Championships first trot-up photos: Felix Vogg and Cartania

    The home side came forward last – Felix Vogg leads the way with Cartania

    Dutch rider Jordy Wilken sports a checked suit to present Burry Spirit

    Belgium’s Laura Loge looks stylish as she leads Absolute Allegro

    Juliia Razinkova, the only female rider on the four-strong Russian squad, with her mare Zola

    Young Polish rider Malgorzata Korycka, the sole Polish rider, leads up Canvalencia

    Simple style for the Swedes – Malin Josefsson and Golden Midnight

    European Eventing Championships first trot-up photos: Miloslav Prihoda Jr with Ferreolus Lat

    Miloslav Príhoda Jr and Ferreolus Lat, who also completed the Tokyo Olympics earlier this summer, come forward for the Czech Republic

    European Eventing Championships first trot-up photos: Pietro Sandei with Rubis De Prere

    Pietro Sandei salutes the ground jury military-style as he presents Rubis De Prere for Italy

    Pictures by Peter Nixon

