All the Brits, military uniform and a sprightly grey stallion: photos from the European Eventing Championships first trot-up

The Brits

Reigning world champions Ros Canter and Allstar B

Nicola Wilson presents JL Dublin

Kitty King with Vendredi Biats

Piggy March leads up Brookfield Inocent

Sarah Bullimore shows off her home-bred Corouet

Izzy Taylor brings forward Monkeying Around

Lithuania’s sole representative, Aistis Vitkauskas with Commander VG

Spain’s Albert Hermoso Farras with the enthusiastic stallion Quilate 32 53

Germany’s Ingrid Klimke leads up SAP Hale Bob OLD and starts her bid to become the first rider to win three back to back European individual titles on the same horse

Austria’s Rebecca Gerold with Shannon Queen wins our prize for best outfit

Cathal Daniels, the individual bronze medallist at the last Europeans, brings forward LEB Lias Jewel for Ireland

Germany’s Dirk Schrade with Casino 80, who pranced up the trot-up strip with his tail held high

The home side came forward last – Felix Vogg leads the way with Cartania

Dutch rider Jordy Wilken sports a checked suit to present Burry Spirit

Belgium’s Laura Loge looks stylish as she leads Absolute Allegro

Juliia Razinkova, the only female rider on the four-strong Russian squad, with her mare Zola

Young Polish rider Malgorzata Korycka, the sole Polish rider, leads up Canvalencia

Simple style for the Swedes – Malin Josefsson and Golden Midnight

Miloslav Príhoda Jr and Ferreolus Lat, who also completed the Tokyo Olympics earlier this summer, come forward for the Czech Republic

Pietro Sandei salutes the ground jury military-style as he presents Rubis De Prere for Italy

Pictures by Peter Nixon

