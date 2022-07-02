



Allstar B, Ros Canter’s reigning world champion, has been put down after sustaining an injury during the cross-country phase at CHIO Aachen.

The 17-year-old, owned by Ros and Caroline Moore, was competing in Germany as part of the British squad in the Aachen SAP Cup (1-2 July). The pair had been lying in fourth place following the dressage, on a score of 26.5 penalties, before picking up four penalties in the showjumping phase.

In a statement released this afternoon (2 July), British Equestrian announced with “tremendous sadness” that Allstar B had been put down owing to an “irreparable injury” sustained during the cross-country phase.

“[Ros and Allstar B] had a run out at the final element of fence 16, after which Allstar B was immediately attended to by the veterinary team on course when he pulled up lame,” read the statement.

“The vets on the showground made the horse comfortable to travel to a nearby veterinary clinic for further investigation. It was then decided that, due to the nature of the injury, euthanasia was the only action for Allstar B’s welfare.”

“Alby” and Ros were most recently 12th at Badminton Horse Trials in May, where they posted a clear cross-country round and added 12 showjumping penalties to their dressage of 26.4.

Ros and the 17.1hh gelding made their senior championship debut at the 2017 Europeans in Strzegom, Poland, and they went on to become British team regulars. In 2018 they were crowned individual world champions at the World Equestrian Games in Tryon, leading the British team to win gold as well.

The pair were also part of the gold medal-winning team at the 2021 Europeans in Avenches, Switzerland. Last week Ros and Alby were named on the nominated entries list for the eventing World Championships in Italy in September.

“There are no words for the love and respect that I have for Alby,” said Ros. “Time after time, he has shown his generosity, kindness and love of our sport. He has been such a huge part in building my career, and he will be missed by many.”

Caroline said Alby had been “the horse of a lifetime”.

“The most generous and brave horse that I’ve ever had the pleasure to work with. He will be deeply missed,” she said.

Richard Waygood, British Equestrian eventing performance manager, added Alby was a “special horse with a huge heart”.

“The partnership Ros and he shared is one of the greatest the sport has enjoyed. Together, they have given so much to eventing and British teams, and to see them win the individual world championship title at Tryon was a very proud moment,” he said.

“Alby will be missed, but will hold a place among the legends of our sport. I would like to thank the veterinary and organising teams at Aachen for their swift actions and professional treatment.”

