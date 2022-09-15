



Ros Canter has opened Britain’s campaign at the World Eventing Championships in Pratoni, Italy, with Michele Saul’s Lordships Graffalo. Ros and the 10-year-old Birkhof’s Grafenstolz gelding – known as Walter – have gone into second place at this stage with 26.6.

The pair’s test was beautifully balanced, fluid and accurate, with high marks awarded for their half-passes, extended canter and the walk section, too. The inexperienced Walter’s flying changes looked a little green, with an error creeping into one, but it was an ideal start for this pair, and for the British team, who are the favourites for the gold medal.

“As soon as I went in, I knew he was with me,” said Ros, who was “delighted” with the score. “We got the preparation right today, I think. So when he’s like that he’s very easy, and has beautiful balance. So I can sit up and he comes back to me.

“He’s only a 10 year old, so coming here is a big occasion for him. We were lucky enough to practise our tests at Burghley and I was saying how every day is still a school day for him – we’re only just scratching the surface at this level. I truly believe that in the next few years, you’re going to see a bigger and better Walter.”

Ros explained that Walter wasn’t fazed by the atmosphere, and he is “very happy in his own skin and adores attention”.

“When I was practising outside, Ian Woodhead, our dressage trainer, said, ‘Don’t do a halt too close to the crowds because they’re going to clap’, but Walter doesn’t give a monkey’s. He’s in his element when people clap – he thinks it’s all for him.”

Britain’s individual combination Yasmin Ingham and Banzai Du Loir will enter the arena for their dressage test at 12pm local time (11am BST), while Laura Collett and London 52 go at 3.51pm local time (2.51pm BST). Britain’s remaining two team pairs, Tom McEwen and Toledo De Kerser, and Oliver Townend and Ballaghmor Class ride on Friday.

World Eventing Championships dressage: team debutante into the lead

New Zealand made a superb start as they opened their bid to win the country’s first world or Olympic eventing medal in 10 years. Their pathfinder Monica Spencer produced a brilliant, harmonious ride aboard the 11-year-old Artist, collecting a final score of 25.5 to take the lead. Their scoresheet was littered with 7.5s and eights, and they earned nines from all three judges for their extended canter.

“We can do it at home and then you come to a big stage like this, you always think things could fall apart and just hope they won’t,” said Monica, here as part of her first championship team. “He was a true professional out there.

“He is a true gentleman and very polite; he’s the grooms’ favourite and the farrier’s favourite – he always picks his feet up for the farrier,” added Monica of the gelding she has had since he was four. “He was bred as a racehorse. He sold quite well at the yearling sale and they had high hopes for him, but unfortunately he was very slow and so he never got to the races.”

The USA’s William Coleman currently lies third in the World Eventing Championships dressage with Off The Record, having posted 26.4.

You may also be interested in…

Keep up with all of the breaking news, behind the scenes insight and the best of the action throughout the World Eventing Championships with no limit on how much you can read from as little as £1 per week with a Horse & Hound unlimited website subscription. Sign up now. Plus enjoy our full 20-page magazine report (on sale 22 September) including opinion from Mark Phillips and ground jury president Christina Klingspor.