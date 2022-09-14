Hats, lederhosen and uniforms: photos from the eventing World Championships trot-up





Do you want to see the eventing World Championships trot-up photos? Of course you do!

Reigning Olympic champion Julia Krajewski wears the uniform of the German airforce as part of the sports soldier programme. She presents her partner from the Tokyo Olympics, Amande De B’Neville

The Japanese team kept cool in short-sleeved shirts and white trousers, while adding a dash of colour with red ties. Kazuma Tomoto leads Vinci De La Vigne, with whom he finished fourth individually at the Olympics last year

Mia Hastrup also has a splash of red – appropriate for Denmark – on her shoes and shirt as she trots up Shjabrina

The US female riders teamed purple skirts with long boots. Ariel Grald is pictured making her championship debut with the Irish-bred Leamore Master Plan

British-based home side rider Giovanni Ugolotti wears the uniform of the Italian army sports group as he leads up Duke Of Champions

The Belgian ladies sported stylish jackets – Lara De Liedekerke-Meier presents home-bred mare Hermione D’Arville

The Austrian riders all sported traditional national dress, including young Lea Siegl, who rides DSP Fighting Line

Malgorzata Korycka of Poland pops on a hat in national colours to bring forward Canvalencia

Orange for the Netherlands – Sanne De Jong with Enjoy

Long boots were the order of the day for the Swedish riders. Sofia Sjoborg presents Bryjamolga Van Het Marienshof Z

If you enjoyed our eventing World Championships trot-up photos, you might also be interested in:

Find out when the Brits and other leading riders do their eventing World Championships dressage Would you take this leap into thin air? View the World Championships cross-country course Three horses held and one withdrawn at eventing World Championships first trot-up How to watch the eventing World Championships: your essential guide Enjoy 3 Horse & Hound magazines for £3/$3/€3

Keep up with all of the breaking news, behind the scenes insight and the best of the action throughout the World Eventing Championships with no limit on how much you can read from as little as £1 per week with a Horse & Hound unlimited website subscription. Sign up now. Plus enjoy our full 20-page magazine report (on sale 22 September) including opinion from Mark Phillips and ground jury president Christina Klingspor.