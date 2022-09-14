The eventing World Championships dressage times have been released for the next two days of competition in Pratoni del Vivaro, Italy (Thursday 15-Friday 16 September).
Eventing World Championships dressage times: British pairs
- Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo: Thursday, 11.21am local time (10.21am British time)
- Yasmin Ingham and Banzai Du Loir (individual combination): Thursday, noon local time (11am British time)
- Laura Collett and London 52: Thursday, 3.51pm local time (2.51pm British time)
- Tom McEwen and Toledo De Kerser: Friday, 12.16pm local time (11.16am British time)
- Oliver Townend and Ballaghmor Class: Friday, 4.54pm local time (3.54pm British time)
Other leading contenders
- Sandra Auffarth and Viamant Du Matz (Germany): Thursday, 2pm local time (1pm British time)
- Tom Carlile and Darmagnac de Beliard (France): Thursday, 2.24pm local time (1.24pm British time)
- Julia Krajewski and Amande De B’Neville (Germany): Friday, 10.10am local time (9.10am British time)
- Tamie Smith and Mai Baum (USA): Friday, noon local time (11am British time)
- Alex Hua Tian and Don Geniro (China): Friday, 2.24pm local time (1.24pm British time)
- Michael Jung and FischerChipmunk FRH (Germany): Friday, 2.48pm local time (1.48pm British time)
- Tim Price and Falco (New Zealand): Friday, 4.30pm local time (3.30pm British time)
- Boyd Martin and Tsetserleg TSF (USA): Friday, 4.38pm local time (3.38pm British time)
- Andrew Hoy and Vassily De Lassos (Australia): Friday, 5.02pm local time (4.02pm British time)
