



The British competitors all wore black armbands at today’s eventing World Championships trot-up (14 September), as a mark of respect following the death of The Queen last Thursday.

The five British riders will be wearing the armbands throughout the competition this week in Pratoni del Vivaro, Italy.

Oliver Townend brings forward Karyn Shuter, Angela Hislop and Val Ryan’s Ballaghmor Class. The pair are double five-star winners and won team gold at last year’s Olympics. Oliver makes his 10th senior championship start this week.

Laura Collett with Keith Scott, Karen Bartlett’s and her own London 52, who are Pau Horse Trials and Badminton Horse Trials winners and Olympic team gold medallists, will be the second rider in the British team.

Ros Canter will pilot Michele Saul’s Lordships Graffalo – the horse makes his championship debut while Ros starts as the reigning world champion, having won individual gold in Tryon four years ago on Allstar B.

Tom McEwen with Fred and Penny Barker, Jane Inns and Tom’s mother Ali’s Toledo De Kerser. The pair were members of the gold medal-winning British team at the last World Championships four years ago and have two Olympic medals to their names.

Australian and New Zealand competitors also wore black armbands at the eventing World Championships trot-up in respect of Her Majesty’s mourning period.

Australia’s Shane Rose leads Virgil. The pair were Olympic team silver medallists last year and join up again with their team-mates from that event here, Andrew Hoy (Vassily De Lassos) and Kevin McNab (Scuderia 1918 Don Quidam). Hazel Shannon (Willingapark Clifford) is also on the Aussie team, with Shanae Lowings riding as an individual on Bold Venture.

Monica Spencer makes her championship debut for New Zealand, riding Artist. She will be the pathfinder for the New Zealand team and is joined in the quartet by Jonelle Price (McClaren), Tim Price (Falco) and Clarke Johnstone (Menlo Park). Amanda Pottinger (Just Kidding) is the New Zealand individual.

Pictures by Peter Nixon