Burghley anticipation, a top rider’s first pony, and more things the horse world is talking about





1. Burghley

The Defender Burghley Horse Trials is just around the corner and H&H is bringing you everything you need to know now about the 2023 event. Take an early peek at this year’s cross-country course with Kitty King (pictured, top), who walked Derek di Grazia’s five-star track for H&H’s full preview (out in this Thursday’s issue) days after she won individual silver and team gold at the eventing Europeans. Find out where your favourite horses and riders have been drawn to start, and read what you absolutely must know about visitor tickets and the event’s plans to speed up entry for spectators this year.

2. Jodie Hall McAteer on a trip down memory lane

British showjumper Jodie Hall McAteer reflects on where it all started, while jumping at the home leg of the Longines Global Champions Tour in her exclusive H&H column. Jodie’s mother Mandy Hall runs nearby Hyde Park Stables, which was sponsoring some of the classes and providing the pony rides. Circumstances meant that Jodie’s first pony, Rosie Lee, now aged 29, made a visit to the show. “Having her here was a nice reminder of how it all started. You can get caught up in results, but at the end of the day all of the top-level riders were once boys and girls riding round on their ponies,” says Jodie.

3. Police officer and horse injured

An on-duty mounted officer and police horse were both injured after a dog ran out of a London house and attacked on Friday afternoon (18 August). A Metropolitan Police spokesman said the police constable who was riding the horse was unseated and the horse “bolted from the scene” and was recovered a short distance away. The horse was bitten by the dog and sustained injuries to one leg.

