Police horse and rider injured after dog runs out of house and attacks





An on-duty police horse and mounted officer were both injured after a dog ran out of a house in London and attacked.

The two members of the Metropolitan Police mounted branch were on routine duty in Maroon Street, Stepney, east London, on Friday afternoon (18 August), when “one of the police horses was bitten by a dog which ran out from a nearby house”, a spokesman for the force said.

“The rider of the horse, a police constable, was unseated and sustained a minor injury. She did not require hospital treatment.”

The spokesman said the horse sustained injuries to one leg, adding: “It bolted from the scene but was recovered by officers a short distance away with no further incident.”

The dog also sustained a minor injury “as a result of being trodden on by the horse”.

Both animals were seen by a police vet and it was found that neither was seriously hurt, the spokesman said.

The dog is still in police kennels, and an offence of a dog being dangerously out of control has been recorded but no arrests have been made.

