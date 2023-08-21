A bungalow, 14 stables, arena and glamping site in idyllic countryside for about £600,000





The current owner of Brackenside Stables has successfully run a riding school, livery business and glamping site from the property, but what future do you envisage here?

Brackenside Stables is in a peaceful setting just outside the small village of Kirkby on Bain in Lincolnshire. It is less than 2 miles from Woodhall Spa, a rural village with handy amenities.

Just over 45 minutes from the front door is Lincolnshire Showground, location of the Lincolnshire Horse and Pony Show, Lincolnshire Horse Trials and the British Riding Club NAF Five Star National Championships.

Popular competition centre Arena UK is 33 miles away, while Elms Farm EC is 24 miles away. Other equestrian centres in the area include Willow Banks EC (28 miles), Sheepgate Equestrian (18 miles) and Four Winds EC (31 miles).

Want to hunt? Head out with the South Wold, or if showing is your favourite sport, sign up to BSPS Area 4B for a range of local showing shows in the area.

Cross-country can be enjoyed at Grange de Lings (28 miles), Winters Equestrian (31 miles) or Danethorpe Hill (32 miles).

Need an equine vet? Get in touch with Rase Equine Vets, Thornton Equine 0r Hill and Phelan.

Offered for sale by the agents at Robert Bell & Company, the guide price on this home is £600,000 to £650,000.

Brackenside Stables has five acres of land, and there are several business opportunities for a buyer to explore, subject to the necessary planning permissions being obtained. Maybe you will continue the riding school and livery business, or perhaps you will look to run your own competition horses from the site.

Included in the acreage are two large paddocks for grazing as well as a 20x50ft sand and polyester arena with floodlights. The countryside location lends itself to lovely hacking.

The glamping set-up includes space and planning permissions for six bell tents around a central communal fire pit, two portacabins providing breakfast room, shower room, disabled WC and kitchen facilities, former timber crew yard with BBQ storage area, guest bothy, three storage bays and a large wood store.

There are 10 timber stables as well as an office, store and feed room. In the block and steel portal frame barn you will find an extra four loose boxes, tie-up area, rug and tack room. Other handy facilities include a pole barn, stalls and adjoining hay store.

The bungalow has a lawn garden to the front, vegetable garden with timber sleeper beds to the side, and a rear patio overlooking the arena and paddocks.

There are four bedrooms in total, one with en-suite facilities and two with built-in double wardrobes.

The lounge diner has space for a three-piece suite as well as a dining table and chairs. This room has wood flooring and a log burner, as well as two sets of patio doors that open onto the patio garden.

You might also be interested in:

Super savings on Horse & Hound magazine this summer

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.