



Laura Collett scored a fabulous win to stay at the top of the Badminton Horse Trials results, at the event presented by Mars Equestrian. Riding her Olympic gold medallist London 52, Laura jumped a clear round in the final phase, adding just 0.4 of a time-fault for a record finishing score of 21.4 at the famous five-star.

Ros Canter finished runner-up on five-star debutant Lordships Graffalo

Oliver Townend slipped slightly down the order but still finished third and fifth on his two outstanding greys

Piggy March had yet another day to remember with the defending champion Vanir Kamira, who finished fourth in the Badminton Horse Trials results

Amateur rider Lauren Innes enjoyed a dream debut, jumping a double clear to finish 37th on Global Fision M – after managing to secure the services of a celebrity groom

And there was a first-time completion for Becky Heappey on her fourth attempt at Badminton – against the odds

A gutsy little thoroughbred gave his rider a fabulous round across-country on their first Badminton attempt

There was drama at the final horse inspection before showjumping

And there has been an update on the condition of Nicola Wilson after her heavy fall yesterday (7 May)

