‘I have no words’: Laura Collett and London 52 win Badminton





Laura Collett and London 52 proved unassailable when winning Badminton Horse Trials, presented by Mars Equestrian, today (8 May). They led from start to finish, adding just 0.4 of a time-fault in the showjumping to their 21 dressage. Their winning margin was 4.6 penalties meaning their final total was 21.4, which is a record-breaking score at this event for the Badminton Horse Trials results.

“I have no words – that horse is amazing,” a very emotional Laura said after her round on the 13-year-old, owned by Keith Scott, Karen Bartlett and Laura. “He jumped his socks off – I couldn’t see a distance anywhere and he just went higher and higher and I’m just so lucky.”

“It’s been my childhood dream – when I was three, my aunty walked me around Badminton on her shoulders when Pippa Funnell won and ever since then, I wanted to be Pippa Funnell.”

Laura paid tribute to her mum, Tracey, who has been by her side and supporting her throughout her career.

“This is for my mum – she’s from New Zealand and it’s Mother’s Day over there today.”

Tracey said after Laura’s showjumping round: “I couldn’t get a better Mother’s Day present. All week has been too nerve-wracking – I cried halfway through their dressage and then cross-country day was horrible, but today was awesome. I just can’t believe she’s done it – she said to me, ‘I’ve done it mum’. There was so much pressure on her leading from the front. She has lived and breathed horses all the way through and it’s been a long, long road and hard work, but we did it.”

Badminton Horse Trials results: 2022

Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo finished second, while Oliver Townend and Swallow Springs were third.

