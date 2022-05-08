Update on European champion Nicola Wilson after fall at Badminton Horse Trials





An update has been released on Nicola Wilson’s website following her fall at Badminton Horse Trials cross-country yesterday (7 May), the event presented by Mars Equestrian. The rider remains in hospital but is conscious and stable.

The statement reads: “Following her fall from JL Dublin at Badminton Horse Trials on Saturday 7th May, Nicola has had a comfortable night in hospital and is conscious in a stable condition awaiting further tests. She is receiving the best possible care from the team at Southmead Hospital.

“Alistair and the rest of the family are very grateful for all of the messages of support and these are being shared with Nicola. Dubs is in good form and will be making his way back to Yorkshire later today. We will bring you further updates as and when we can.”

Nicola was riding her European champion, 11-year-old JL Dublin and was enjoying a clear round up until the third element at the Mars M complex (fence 27), a basket-style box fence, where the horse fell. The gelding, who is owned by James and Jo Lambert and Deirdre Johnston, was making his five-star debut and had produced a competitive dressage mark of 26.5 to lie in 13th prior to cross-country.

Nicola Wilson’s other horse at the event, Erano M, was her second ride at Badminton Horse Trials, and therefore subsequently withdrawn from the competition following her fall.

