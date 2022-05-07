Statement released following Nicola Wilson’s Badminton cross-country fall





A statement has been released regarding Nicola Wilson following her fall with JL Dublin at Badminton Horse Trials, presented by Mars Equestrian, earlier today (7 May).

Nicola and the 11-year-old JL Dublin, who is owned by James and Jo Lambert and Deirdre Johnston had jumped clear around Eric Winter’s Badminton Horse Trials cross-country track up until their fall at fence 27, which was the third part of the Mars M combination, a basket-style box fence.

The statement reads: “Nicola Wilson, competitor number nine, who had a fall on the cross-country course, is stable but has been transferred to Southmead Hospital for trauma scans and further investigation.

“The horse JL Dublin has returned to his stable and is comfortable.”

Nicola and JL Dublin scored 26.5 in the dressage and had been in 13th place overnight. She will not ride her second horse in the competition, Erano M, who was in 24th place after the dressage phase and was due to run across country later this afternoon.

