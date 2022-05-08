Three horses held at final Badminton Horse Trials trot-up: three top-20 contenders withdrawn from the competition





There was drama at the final Badminton Horse Trials trot-up, presented by Mars Equestrian, this morning (8 May), when three horses were sent to the hold box.

The first of those was British rider Hector Payne with Dynasty, who is owned by Jeremy and Judith Skinner and David and Margie Hall. They were in 43rd place after their clear cross-country jumping round yesterday, but they were accepted upon re-presenting in front of the ground jury of Christian Landolt, Seppo Laine and Anne-Marie Taylor.

The second horse that was sent to the hold box at the Badminton Horse Trials trot-up was another British rider, James Rushbrooke, with Milchem Eclipse, whom James owns. They were in 46th place overnight, and they were also accepted upon re-presenting.

The final horse to be sent to the hold box at the final horse inspection in front of Badminton House was Ireland’s Susie Berry with John The Bull. They had a great clear cross-country round yesterday and were sitting in 22nd place after that phase, and they were also accepted upon re-presenting to the ground jury.

There were no fewer than seven withdrawals before the final Badminton Horse Trials trot-up, including three top-20 contenders.

These include Ireland’s Clare Abbott and Jewlent, who were in 16th after the cross-country, Australia’s Bill Levett and Lassban Diamond Lift, who were in 19th, Ireland’s Elizabeth Power and Soladoun, who were in 20th. Other pre-final horse inspection withdrawals included Sweden’s Sofia Sjoborg and DHI Mighty Dwight, who were in 50th; France’s Arthur Chabert and Goldsmiths Imber, who were in 51st; Britain’s Nicky Hill and MGH Bingo Boy, who were in 52nd; and Ireland’s Joseph Murphy with Cesar V, who were in 59th.

The final showjumping phase will commence at 11.30am.

Read our full Badminton form guide in this week's issue of Horse & Hound (issue dated 5 May 2022). Our bumper 20-page Badminton report will be in our 12 May issue and keep fully up-to-date with all the action during Badminton week via horseandhound.co.uk, where a host of features and reports will be published.

