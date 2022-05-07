Find out why Laura Collett described the cross-country as ‘relentless’ plus 10 other stories you must read from Badminton today





Laura Collett maintained her lead after the Badminton Horse Trials cross-country, at the event presented by Mars Equestrian. Riding her Olympic gold medallist London 52, Laura stormed around inside the optimum time to stay on her 21 dressage.

The first of Oliver Townend’s two rides on the Badminton cross-country was Swallow Springs

Oliver’s second ride around the Eric Winter-designed track was Ballaghmor Class

Piggy March had a crack at the course with her reigning Badminton champion, Vanir Kamira

Ros Canter and Allstar B tackled the course earlier this morning

Grooms are a key part of every rider’s effort, so we are taking the time to catch up with a few this week.

Kitty King and Vendredi Biats got round but it wasn’t all plain sailing on the Badminton Horse Trials cross-country

Meanwhile, things didn’t all go to plan for some near the top of the leaderboard following the dressage

Some of the early riders shared their opinions on the course

A number of French riders had a go at tackling the five-star track

There is even a star from Downton Abbey present this weekend

