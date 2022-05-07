Ros Canter clear with Allstar B after two contenders fail to complete Badminton cross-country





Ros Canter, who was 12th overnight on the experienced campaigner Allstar B, jumped clear across country, incurring 1.2 cross-country time-faults around the Badminton Horse Trials cross-country, which is an event presented by Mars Equestrian. This was despite the fact they were held for approximately 30 minutes following the horse and rider fall of Nicola Wilson and JL Dublin at the final part of the Mars M combination at fence 26AB and 27.

“He’s absolute legend, isn’t he? And he’s made for tracks like this,” said Ros after her round. “I have to say it’s quite tough out there. The amount of people is mind blowing and you can’t always see where your jump is. In places it rides really like a short format, which doesn’t always suit him as he’s a big horse and not very easy to manoeuvre, but God, you just get to the point of take-off and he just goes and he’s so clever with his legs – he’s just amazing.”

Badminton Horse Trials cross-country: Pippa Funnell and Billy Walk On

Pippa Funnell and the first of her two rides, Billy Walk On, who had been 17th after the dressage, had a sticky moment at the final part of the KBIS Brush Village at fence 14ABC on the Badminton cross-country. Billy Walk On left his back legs on the brush. they then had a stop at 17A, which is the drop into water at fence 17AB. Pippa and Billy Walk On jumped through this combination on their second attempt and then pulled up none the worse for wear.

