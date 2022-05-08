‘He tapped his way round but he’s an old professional’: Oliver Townend reflects on his Badminton Horse Trials results





Oliver Townend and Swallow Springs added four faults in the final showjumping phase at Badminton Horse Trials, an event presented by Mars Equestrian, this afternoon (8 May). The pair had been in second place following their cross-country round, but the faults dropped them one place, finishing behind Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo. The final Badminton Horse Trials results score for Oliver and Swallow Springs was 29.7.

“It didn’t feel good – he’s tapped his way round but he’s an old professional, a proper cross-country event horse,” Oliver said after his round. “I’m just very pleased for Diana and Paul Ridgeon and all the owners involved.”

Swallow Springs previously competed to five-star level with Andrew Nicholson, but he passed the ride over to Oliver at the end of 2021, making this a first five-star attempt for Oliver and Swallow Springs as a combination.

Oliver was also fifth on his Tokyo Olympic team gold medal winner, Ballaghmor Class. They also had a fence down, completing on a final score of 30.3 in the Badminton Horse Trials results.

Laura Collett and London 52 were the winners of Badminton Horse Trials 2022.

Read our full Badminton form guide in this week’s issue of Horse & Hound (issue dated 5 May 2022). Our bumper 20-page Badminton report will be in our 12 May issue and keep fully up-to-date with all the action during Badminton week via horseandhound.co.uk, where a host of features and reports will be published.

