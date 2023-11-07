



1. Making a comeback, aged 76

Legendary trainer Henrietta Knight said her ambition is to be back in the Cheltenham winner’s enclosure, as she returns to the job at the age of 76. The National Hunt trainer, who saddled Best Mate to a historic three Gold Cup wins in a row, is reapplying for her licence, 11 years after she retired. “I’ve been wanting to do it for a long time,” Henrietta told H&H. “Some people think I’m mad but you have to take a few gambles and risks in life to have success. I probably took one when I started training in 1989, but life is a gamble, isn’t it?”

2. Happy 70th birthday, Lucinda

Equestrian legend and six-time Badminton winner Lucinda Green turns 70 today and the whole H&H team wishes her many happy returns. To mark this special occasion, join us by taking a look back through the H&H archives at an exclusive interview during which Lucinda recapped her six Badminton-winning horses and the lessons she learnt from each one along the way.

3. Join the H&H editorial team

If working for Horse & Hound has always been a lifetime ambition, but you’ve thought a part-time role working from home would never come up, then you won’t want to miss this. An extremely rare opportunity for a features assistant, working two days a week, is currently open and we expect it to be highly sought after. We are looking for someone who is passionate about horses and writing, ideally with experience working on a print publication or online (not necessarily in the equestrian field), who can tease the best quotes out of interviewees and write sparkling, flowing features.

