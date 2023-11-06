‘He was an utter legend’: farewell to much-loved Welsh pony who dominated in every sphere





Deborah Shrewsbury’s prolific working hunter and flat contender Chetwynd Caspar has died aged 24.

The Welsh section A gelding was one of the most consistent ponies on the circuit during his career, qualifying for Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) and the Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) multiple times.

Chetwynd Caspar was home-bred by Deborah out of former Royal Welsh winner Bengad Crossandra. He was lightly shown in hand by Deborah as a youngster. He was backed before he joined Tori Oakes and her mother Avril to start his career under-saddle.

“He only ever had two homes in his life; with me and with Avril and Tori,” said Deborah.

He started in the show ring as a first ridden with Tori, who later stepped him up to open classes.

“We weren’t initially sure if he would jump,” Deborah added. “But as soon as he understood what was asked of him he was away. He preferred bigger fences — he needed something to jump — which is why the finals such as HOYS and the RIHS were his favourite shows.

Tori added: “He was awful at trotting poles but the first time we took him into the field to try the tyres and logs, the penny dropped. This was what he wanted to do.”

In 2006, the RIHS hosted native worker classes for the first time. Tori and Caspar won the 122cm final and finished as M&M working hunter champions.

“It was so amazing,” Tori reflected. “As it was the first year no one knew what to expect. One thing about Caspar is that he loved water so the splash at Hickstead was no problem for him.”

Tori’s younger brother Charlie later took the reins. In 2015 they finished second at HOYS in the 122cm working hunter pony of the year final before taking reserve champion.

Once Charlie had outgrown him, Tori rode him once again. Caspar was also a two-time Olympia M&M supreme finalist during his career, after which he retired at home with Deborah.

Chetwynd Caspar: a very special Welsh pony

“He was very special and there will never be another like him,” Deborah said. “He gave us all so much fun. We bowed him out during Covid; we had intended for 2020 to be his last season in the ring but when shows stopped it seemed like the right thing to do. He lived out his days nannying some of the youngsters and enjoying himself in the field with his girlfriend.

“He was such a character and he was so cheeky, but he would never hurt a fly.”

Tori added: “He put me on the map. He was an utter legend and he is so missed.

“He was so entertaining, loved his job and he had a sense of humour. His gallop was his favourite part of a show. At home he was the easiest to do. He would always neigh at me when I walked past, asking me where his breakfast was.”

