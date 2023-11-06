A long-awaited win and an incredible comeback in the battle for Olympic qualification





It’s been a bumper week for international showjumping news this week. Irish showjumper Shane Sweetnam is ranked number 12 in the world and has contested the World Cup Final but, somewhat surprisingly, had yet to win a World Cup qualifier. But, thanks to his flying grey James Kann Cruz, that all changed last week, when he won the feature class in Lexington, USA.

There was also a mighty comeback in the hard-fought battle for Olympic showjumping qualification, as well as the medals, at the Pan American Games. You’ll find all that and more British success in this week’s international showjumping news and results round-up.

Showjumping news: a long-awaited World Cup win

Irish showjumper Shane Sweetnam won the Longines FEI World Cup at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, USA, riding the brilliant grey James Kann Cruz with whom he won team silver at the European Showjumping Championships. The US-based rider held off the challenge of defending champion Daniel Bluman of Israel riding Gemma W, with US rider Devin Ryan finishing third for the second week running on Eddie Blue after an 11-way jump-off over Alan Wade’s track. This was Shane’s first World Cup success.

“To win this class is a big deal,” said Shane, who piloted the scopey 10-year-old to the top of the leaderboard from fourth draw, despite a dramatic slip on the turn back to the combination. “It was always one of the classes I wanted to win. I really did as much as I could in the ring. James Kann Cruz had to show how amazing he was [after the slip].”

“He does spend a lot of time in the air, but obviously, that’s a help,” added Shane. “He’s a very smart horse. But I still think there’s more room there for us to go to another level.”

The name’s Bond Jamesbond De Hay

Spectators at the CSI5*-W Longines Equita Lyon in France were treated to a pulsating and eventful 14-way jump-off to decide the third leg of the Longines FEI World Cup Western European League series. Belgium’s Gregory Wathelet and the 12-year-old stallion Bond Jamesbond De Hay were neither shaken nor stirred when scorching to victory ahead of home hero Julien Epaillard (Dubai Du Cedre), with British riders Ben Maher (Dallas Vegas Batilly) and the world’s leading under-25 Harry Charles on Romeo 88 third and fourth respectively.

“My horse doesn’t have much experience with jump-offs, but I felt I had something to play with today,” said Gregory, who’s next leg will be at the London International Horse Show in December. “I am getting to know him more and more, and he is showing so much scope and quality over the fences. I did not think he was that agile when I started riding him, so I am very happy with how things are developing.”

Ben Maher added: “It would always be nice to have a second go! But Gregory was unbeatable, so well done to him.”

A mighty comeback for Olympic qualification: ‘I needed the defibrillator!’

Also making showjumping news headlines this week were the USA squad of McLain Ward (Contagious), Kent Farrington (Landon), Laura Kraut (Dorado 212) and Karl Cook (Caracole De La Roque), who made a mighty comeback from fifth position after an eventful first round to claim gold at the Pan American Games in Chile. The Canadians also rallied to move into silver, with Brazil dropping from top spot to finish with bronze. With a ticket for the 2024 Olympics also at stake, there was delight for USA, Canada and fourth-placed Mexico, who are now Paris-bound.

“If you were watching it with nobody in the hunt, you’d have to say this was fantastic sport. But when you had somebody in it, it was very, very concerning at times because of course the qualification for Paris is such a big deal to every country and no team wanted to go home and say ‘guess what, we didn’t qualify!’” summed up Canada’s chef d’equipe Ian Millar. “I needed the defibrillator, but other than that I’m fine!”

American riders dominated the individual podium too, but gold went to Brazil’s Stephan de Freitas Barch after a brilliant performance with his quirky mare Chevaux Primavera Imperio Egipcio, who makes a performance of going in the arena.

“To win this kind of championship in South America is a dream come true,” said Stephan, who was flanked on the podium by Kent Farrington in silver and McLain Ward, who secured bronze.

“Since I started this journey 25 years ago in Rio de Janeiro, I worked every day for a day like this – I want to just say thank you to everybody that has helped me during this journey.”

Showjumping news: ‘What a horse!’: British top three

Graham Gillespie paid tribute to his 15-year-old partner Veneno by saying “What a horse!” after the pair won the CSI2* grand prix in Vilamoura, Portugal, in another successful week for British riders. The grand prix podium was all British, with Guy Williams and Ernie Of Greenhill Z finishing second and James Smith (Tayvale Hunky Dory) third.

