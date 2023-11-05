



At Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) last month, Lorraine Allan and her 13-year-old mare Somethin’ Else, suffered a “freak” fall when contesting the Events Through A Lens talent seekers inc. seven-year-old championship.

The German-bred Stairway x Cartano mare pulled off a shoe on take-off at an oxer in the first round, causing her to paddle through the fence, catching a pole between her legs and falling.

“What happened was just a freak thing,” said Lorraine, who is “nearly 60”. “I never thought in a million years I’d still be riding at this age, or that we’d get to HOYS, it was another dream ticked off the bucket list.

“I gave her a break to let her forget about it as I was worried it might have upset her.”

The pair made a remarkable return to the ring a few weeks later at Newbold Verdon Equestrian Centre in Leicestershire, where the pair soared to victory in a competitive Blue Chip Dynamic B&C qualifier.

“This was her first show back. She came back well up for a challenge,” said Lorraine, who has ridden the mare for six years, having bought her as a seven-year-old.

It has been a year of ups and downs for Lorraine as she missed two months of the spring season after suffering a stress fracture to her hip while running.

But Lorraine and the mare have stepped up considerably in recent months and she credits that, and her victory at Newbold Verdon, to some training from Derek Morton, who was at the show.

“He has been instrumental in making me more competitive and I’m getting braver,” she said. “He told me to take an inside turn today that no one else had taken – I thought it was a bit tight but she did it.

“I have the horses I’d liked to have had at 30 but couldn’t afford!” Lorraine said.

