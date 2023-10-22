Scott Brash talks Hello Stud – and the young horses he has his eye on





Scott Brash has been eyeing the future as he discusses his breeding operation Hello Stud, and some of the young horses he has high hopes for.

Last month during a Rolex round table at Spruce Meadows, Olympic team gold medallist Scott Brash spoke about past success and future stars, and revealed there is a special two-year-old that he has his eye on.

“I have a couple of two-year-olds currently – and I’ve come away thinking ‘This one could jump Spruce Meadows one day’,” he said at the time.

“The two-year-old I’m excited about is by Grandorado TN,” he told H&H.

“He’s a gelding, and he’s out of Hello Vittoria. It’s obviously early days, but he certainly looks like a nice one.”

Grandoraro is a 12-year-old son of grand prix-winning sire Eldorado. Grandorado currently competes at five-star level with Willem Greve, and in 2018 won silver at the world young horse breeding championships in Lanaken. Hello Vittoria is a promising nine-year-old who enjoyed wins with Scott last year in eight-year-old classes, including the Sparkassen Youngs Cup final in Aachen.

Scott said he started breeding horses in the background alongside competing, forming Hello Stud.

“We quietly started and we’re just trying to breed and produce the next one,” he said, adding that stallion Hello Vincent, who retired from competition earlier this year to concentrate on stud duties, has spent the season based at Stallion AI Services.

“We’ve been breeding from some of our top mares and I’m excited to see what the young ones can bring in the future, and I’m very happy to see the youngstock on the ground. I’ve always been interested in the breeding side, and when the top mares retired I thought it would be nice for them to have some offspring and keep their lines going. It will be exciting to see some of Ursula and M’Lady’s sons and daughters out there competing for I’m sure.”

One of Ursula’s sons, a four-year-old by Big Star, will be the first to make his competition debut. This week Scott shared an update on his social media channels of the gelding “learning the ropes” over some fences.

“He looks really nice,” said Scott. “We’re looking forward to the future. He might jump a couple of small shows at the back end of the year or the start of his fifth year.”

