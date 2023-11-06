New social media policy for horse sport could mean bans and fines for rule-breakers





A proposed social media policy covers anyone involved in FEI activity, and could mean suspensions and fines for those who breach it.

The change is included in the latest draft of FEI rule changes for 2024, which will be voted on at the FEI general assembly this month (18-21 November).

Having initially suggested the rule cover riders and officials, the FEI has now, after stakeholders’ feedback, included all participants in the policy, to “outline their responsibility”.

“For example, they should exercise good judgement and think about the potential consequences of their posts and interactions on social media platforms,” the FEI stated in its reason for the proposal. “They should not make derogatory, offensive, or inflammatory comments about other athletes, chefs d’equipe, coaches, teams, FEI officials, organisers, the FEI or any individuals associated with equestrian sport.”

In response to the initial proposal, the European Equestrian Federation said policing social media is not a matter for FEI rules.

“The FEI cannot simply become a regulator of equestrian-sport related social media separately and without taking into consideration the principles of freedom of speech and relevant EU legislation (and maybe other jurisdictions as well),” the federation said.

The proposed policy includes a section on reporting, stating that anyone who becomes aware of a violation should “report such incidents to the FEI”, citing the “collective responsibility to maintain a positive and respectful online environment”.

British Equestrian (BEF) welcomed the idea of policies but said “some areas are left open to interpretation and are ambiguous”. On reporting violations, it cited concerns, adding: “It is entirely foreseeable that there will be shades of grey in terms of comments or opinions made on social media and officials/athletes may well be left in doubt as to whether they need to report something or not.

“Many will also feel conflicted if they know the individuals involved and may simply prefer to run the risk of breaching the reporting obligations rather than report a concern.”

The German federation asked whether there are rules to cover behaviour offline, and if not “why such restrictions?” Other stakeholders called for more clarity in the policy and suggested a separate body to determine what is and is not offensive and the level of misconduct.

In other changes, the introduction of an FEI-approved tool to measure noseband tightness will go to the vote this month. H&H reported the proposal, to apply in all disciplines, this summer (news, 7 July).

The BEF and Swedish federations welcomed the proposal but other stakeholders expressed safety concerns, and cited a lack of scientific research behind optimum tightness and the tool to be used.

H&H also reported on the proposed charter for the horse, to which all involved in FEI sport should pledge their support.

The final wording for this, to be voted on this month, states: “I understand that it is a privilege to involve horses in sport and this comes with responsibilities to the horse. I commit to respecting the horse as a sentient creature capable of feeling both positive and negative emotions, and to ensuring its welfare is always my priority. I undertake to continually develop my understanding of horse behaviour and welfare needs, seeking evidence-based sources of information, and to proactively use this knowledge to provide a good life for horses with which I am involved.”

