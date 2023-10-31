‘Dressage should not resemble a circus show’: proposal to allow glitter on horses sparks debate





Dressage should “not resemble a circus show or have a definite ‘feminine stamp’”, according to the Norwegian equestrian federation, in response to a proposal to allow glitter spray in dressage.

The latest draft of FEI rules included a proposal from the International Dressage Officials Club (IDOC) to add to a rule banning artificial decoration of the horse, including “sprays with glitter”. The proposal is one that will not be carried forward for voting at the FEI general assembly (18-21 November).

The IDOC said “riders always ask about glitter” as it is not clear whether or not the rules allow it, and suggested that “discreet use, especially in youth classes, can be tolerated”.

The European Equestrian Federation said the proposal needed clarification, asking: “What is discreet use?

“We believe it should be not allowed and might potentially be a welfare issue.”

The German equestrian federation agreed that “discreet use” would have to be defined, but said “we prefer the solution not to allow it at all”, and the International Dressage Trainers Club also opposed the idea.

“The word ‘discreet’ is too ambiguous and likely to be interpreted significantly differently in different locations,” the IDTC said. “There could be a safety risk to horses and we don’t believe this would materially increase youth interest in the discipline thus is of dubious benefit.”

The Norwegian federation opposed the use of glitter sprays.

“We already see extensive use of ‘diamonds’ on dress and equipment especially in youth classes, regardless of the rule text ‘discreet’,” the federation said.

“Dressage should not resemble a circus show or have a definite ‘feminine stamp’.

“‘Tolerate discreet use’ will be difficult to handle in a fair way. The use of spray glitter should not be permitted or tolerated.”

The FEI stated that there will be no change to the rule, which states: “Any artificial decoration of the horse is not allowed. It is not allowed to paint any part of the horse’s body nor is it allowed to obscure an existing wound or injury. Contravening this rule will entail a yellow warning Card and elimination.”

