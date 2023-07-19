Warning as ponies’ welfare put at risk by facial oils and gels in hot weather





Riders are reminded to put equine welfare before everything else, as concerns are raised about “liberal use of oils and gels on ponies’ faces”.

The National Pony Society (NPS), which has previously warned members about other potential welfare issues, has highlighted the risks of applying such products in hot weather.

“The NPS is concerned about the liberal use of oils and gels on ponies’ faces,” the society said.

“In some cases, their use is causing sunburn and peeling of the skin, compromising ponies’ welfare. The skin around ponies’ eyes and muzzles is particularly sensitive, so applying any form of make-up or oil may lead to burning and irritation, especially in hot, sunny weather.”

The NPS added that most mountain and moorland breed society rules state that no make-up is allowed in the show ring.

“We encourage all exhibitors to familiarise themselves with the rules and avoid using oils and make-up, putting the welfare of our ponies at the heart of showing,” the society said.

The NPS has previously issued welfare-related reminders to members; in 2019, it warned members that action could be taken if ponies are travelled excessively to the detriment of their welfare – and that overweight animals are likely to be penalised. In 2022, it encouraged competitors to choose their qualifying circuits carefully with equine welfare as the paramount concern, to ensure ponies were not travelling the length and breadth of the country in pursuit of Horse of the Year Show tickets.

A spokesman for the NPS told H&H this week: “Our recent social media statements and advice have reminded our members about the welfare of their ponies, on a number of different topics.”

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.