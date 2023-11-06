Would you like to work part-time for Horse & Hound?





We are recruiting for a features assistant at Horse & Hound, to work two days a week from home. This is a fantastic opportunity for someone who is passionate about both horses and writing to join Britain’s leading equestrian media platform in a part-time staff role and share their love and knowledge of the sport with our audience.

What the role involves…

You will be working closely with Horse & Hound’s features editor to produce informative and entertaining equestrian news, reviews and features to keep readers engaged and informed on a huge range of topics and disciplines all year round.

Equestrian knowledge is essential, as are strong communication skills, because you’ll be required to liaise with key industry players to create articles, tease the best quotes out of interviewees and represent the magazine. You may also be asked to assist with the production of multimedia content such as podcasts and videos.

Strong English language skills are also needed, with the ability to write sparkling, flowing features.

The successful candidate will also have good organisational skills and be IT literate, to cope with the demands of a fast-paced, weekly magazine, while juggling this with working on our website.

Our ideal candidate for the role of Horse & Hound features assistant would have experience working on a print publication or online (not necessarily in the equestrian field), but we are happy to consider applications from people without this experience, if you fulfil the other criteria and show the right attitude and willingness to learn.

Tasks will include:

Delivering quality, relevant and well-written copy, for both print and web

Generating ideas, features and reviews

Recording podcast or video-based content

As you will be working full-time from home, you will need excellent time management skills and be able to work efficiently both alone and also as part of a team.

The successful applicate will be creative, have a good eye for detail, excellent grammar and an understanding of our readers’ needs. Occasional attendance at team meetings and events may be required.

More details and how to apply

The closing date for applications is 23 November.

