Horse & Hound; 2 November 2023

In this week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 2 November, don’t miss the horses in art special, which take s look at resident artists’ roles, plus we delve into the incredible equine artist George Stubbs. Also in this week’s issue, we bring you our National Hunt preview, where we meet the mighty Constitution Hill, plus we provide you with jockeys, a trainer and horses to watch. This week’s H&H interview is with Burghley runner-up David Doel, take a closer look at Alice Casburn’s wonderful five-star eventer Topspin and don’t miss our new series ‘The way we were’, which is a nostalgic feature, perfect to cosy up with during the winter months. In this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we take a look at how to best approach box rest. We have exclusive columns from Mark Phillips and Magnus Nicholson for eventing and showing aficionados. This week’s reports pages cover eventing, including a full report from the five-star action at Pau, plus dressage, showjumping and racing. for sport fans to enjoy. In our hunting pages, we visit the Belvoir and also profile poet, soldier, pacificist, hunting man, Siegfried Sassoon.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 2 November 2023
News
- FEI proposed rule change a ‘human rights violation’
- Social media policy for all in horse sport
- Calculating horses’ carbon hoofprints
- Calls for Westminster to follow Scotland on fireworks
Horses in art special
- Taking up residence: Resident artists’ roles
- ‘The greatest of all time’: George Stubbs
National Hunt preview
- From pet to champion hurdler: Constitution Hill
- ‘It’s a privilege to feel that sort of pressure’: Ones to watch this season
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Eventing: Mark Phillips
- Showing: Magnus Nicholson
People and horses
- H&H interview: David Doel, Burghley runner-up
- All in a day’s work: The stud manager
- In the spotlight: Five-star campaigner Topspin
- NEW The way we were: Nostalgia series
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- Thinking inside the box: Approaching box rest
Property and kit
- Brilliant barns: Smart conversions
- New in the ring: A banana health lick, a riders’ backpack and more
Hunting
- ‘First among equals’: A day with the Belvoir
- Poet, soldier, pacificist, hunting man: Siegfried Sassoon
Reports
- Eventing: Pau, Bicton and more
- Showjumping: Global Champions Tour Final
- Dressage: Chard Equestrian and more
- Racing: Cheltenham, Aintree and more
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more