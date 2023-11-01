Horse & Hound; 2 November 2023





In this week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 2 November, don’t miss the horses in art special, which take s look at resident artists’ roles, plus we delve into the incredible equine artist George Stubbs. Also in this week’s issue, we bring you our National Hunt preview, where we meet the mighty Constitution Hill, plus we provide you with jockeys, a trainer and horses to watch. This week’s H&H interview is with Burghley runner-up David Doel, take a closer look at Alice Casburn’s wonderful five-star eventer Topspin and don’t miss our new series ‘The way we were’, which is a nostalgic feature, perfect to cosy up with during the winter months. In this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we take a look at how to best approach box rest. We have exclusive columns from Mark Phillips and Magnus Nicholson for eventing and showing aficionados. This week’s reports pages cover eventing, including a full report from the five-star action at Pau, plus dressage, showjumping and racing. for sport fans to enjoy. In our hunting pages, we visit the Belvoir and also profile poet, soldier, pacificist, hunting man, Siegfried Sassoon.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 2 November 2023

News

FEI proposed rule change a ‘human rights violation’

Social media policy for all in horse sport

Calculating horses’ carbon hoofprints

Calls for Westminster to follow Scotland on fireworks

Horses in art special

Taking up residence: Resident artists’ roles

‘The greatest of all time’: George Stubbs

National Hunt preview

From pet to champion hurdler: Constitution Hill

From pet to champion hurdler: Constitution Hill ‘It’s a privilege to feel that sort of pressure’: Ones to watch this season

Opinion

Letters of the week

Eventing: Mark Phillips

Showing: Magnus Nicholson

People and horses

H&H interview: David Doel, Burghley runner-up

All in a day’s work: The stud manager

In the spotlight: Five-star campaigner Topspin

NEW The way we were: Nostalgia series

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

Thinking inside the box: Approaching box rest

Property and kit

Brilliant barns: Smart conversions

New in the ring: A banana health lick, a riders’ backpack and more

Hunting

‘First among equals’: A day with the Belvoir

Poet, soldier, pacificist, hunting man: Siegfried Sassoon

Reports

Eventing: Pau, Bicton and more

Showjumping: Global Champions Tour Final

Dressage: Chard Equestrian and more

Racing: Cheltenham, Aintree and more

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

Get your magazine