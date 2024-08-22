



It’s that time again! The Horse & Hound Awards 2024, in partnership with NAF and Agria, are approaching – and nominations are now open.

This will be the ninth running of the annual awards, which will be presented at a glamorous ceremony at Dallas Burston Polo Club, Warwickshire, on 27 November. Paris Olympic and Paralympic stars are due to be among the 300 guests who will enjoy champagne, dinner and dancing – as well as the award reveals.

As before, the awards will be nominated and voted on by H&H readers; more than 93,000 people voted last year. So this is your chance to help recognise those special people and horses within our industry.

H&H editor-in-chief Sarah Jenkins said: “The Horse & Hound Awards, in partnership with NAF and Agria, have become a highlight of the horse world’s calendar and we cannot wait for this year’s nominations. In this Olympic and Paralympic year, when enthusiasm for and interest in equestrian sport has hit new heights, we are thrilled to be bringing these awards back again, allowing horse owners and sport fans to nominate the horses and humans that mean the most to them.

“We are excited to introduce a new category this year – Dodson & Horrell Team of the Year, which is the perfect fit in this Olympic and Paralympic year. We have seen such excellence on the world stage and though medals are what athletes strive for, knowing what support they have from the equestrian community means a great deal.”

Last year’s winners included Ros Canter (Professional Rider of the Year) and Lottie Fry’s ride Glamourdale (Dressage Horse of the Year), who were both medallists at the Paris Olympics.

The Horse & Hound Awards 2024 categories are:

● Dressage Horse of the Year

● Black Nova Designs Event Horse of the Year

● Showjumping Horse of the Year

● Show Horse of the Year

● Professional Rider of the Year

● Amateur Rider of the Year

● Young Rider of the Year

● NAF Five Star PROFEET Farrier of the Year

● Absorbine Groom of the Year

● Baileys Horse Feeds Vet of the Year

● Rhinegold Inspiration of the Year

● Agria Horse of a Lifetime

● Dodson & Horrell Team of the Year

● Horse & Hound Lifetime Achievement

Sarah said: “Whether it is the horse or rider you most enjoyed watching at Badminton, Hickstead, Windsor, Paris or anywhere else this year, be they professional or amateur, senior or young rider, I hope you feel moved to follow the nomination process and let us know what makes them so special in your eyes. Similarly where there are those horses, vets, farriers and grooms who have had a great impact on your own life and experience in 2024, we want to hear all about them.

“As always a huge thank you to our partners NAF and Agria, and all of our award category sponsors, who help us make this event happen. Here’s to another fabulous awards cycle, highlighting the great and the good who help us enjoy our equestrian passion to the max day in and day out.”

Nominations close at 5pm on 19 September and can be made online.

The short lists for voting will be unveiled in our 17 October issue and online, and voting is open for a week, until 24 October. The awards report will run in the 5 December issue.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout the Paralympic Games, Burghley, Horse of the Year Show and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You might also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the Paris Games, Burghley, HOYS and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now