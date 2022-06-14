Today at Royal Ascot: everything you need to know about day one

The 2022 Royal Ascot meeting kicks off today (Tuesday 14 June) and it promises to be a feast for all things racing. Today at Royal Ascot we will be treated to no less than three Group One races – Group One being the best of the best in Flat racing terms.

Races not to miss

There are three key races today at Royal Ascot that you won’t want to miss.

The first is the Group One Queen Anne Stakes at 2.30pm – the first race of the Royal Ascot meeting – where horses will thunder for one mile up the home straight.

The second race to look out for is arguably the most prestigious race of the day, the King’s Stand Stakes, which is another Group One contest. It gets underway at 3.40pm, but blink and you’ll miss it, as some of the world’s finest sprinters will do battle over five furlongs (1km).

The final race you’ll want to keep an eye on is the final Group One of the day – the St James’s Palace Stakes at 4.20pm. This is a one-mile race for three-year-old colts.

Horses to look out for

The Queen has a runner with a chance on day one of Royal Ascot in the form of King’s Lynn. This five-year-old gelding, who is trained by Andrew Balding and will be ridden by David Probert, will line up in the King’s Stand Stakes and at the time of publication, will go off fourth favourite from 18 starters.

Jockeys to look out for

Jim Crowley has a huge number of rides at Royal Ascot this week and today he will line up on Baaeed, who is the odds-on favourite to win the opener at 2.40pm. To-date, Baaeed is unbeaten in all seven of his starts and his trainer William Haggas will have high hopes that he finishes first past the post this afternoon.

Trainers to look out for

Charlie Appleby is the reigning champion Flat trainer and among his five runners at Royal Ascot today, Coroebus will go off as odds-on favourite in the Group One St James’ Palace Stakes at 4.20pm.

How to watch today at Royal Ascot

If you don’t want to miss a moment of the top-class racing action, here’s how you can watch Royal Ascot live on TV.

Have a flutter

If you would like to place a bet on the outcome of any race at Royal Ascot, then please gamble responsibly.

